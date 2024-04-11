Your guide to the 2023/2024 Champions League

Originally launched in 1955 as the European Cup of Champions, the UEFA Champions League has evolved over the years into one of the most prestigious and highly regarded football events in the world. From the early days when Real Madrid dominated the tournament, to Zinedine Zidane’s legendary header for Real Madrid in the 2002 final, to the dramatic “Miracle of Istanbul” when Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit against AC Milan to triumph on penalties in 2005, each final has its own history.

These historic moments have not only brought eternal glory to the clubs, but have also established the Champions League as the ultimate stage for football’s greatest talents. The evolution from a European competition to a global spectacle attracting billions of viewers reflects the universal appeal of football. The Champions League Finals have become synonymous with exceptional football, where tradition, talent and passion come together to create unforgettable moments that will go down in football history.

This year’s final: time and place

The UEFA Champions League 2024 final, which will take place on Saturday 1 June, promises to be an unforgettable event, with kick-off at 9pm CET, equivalent to 8pm local time. The venue for this match is the world-famous Wembley Stadium in London, England. Wembley Stadium, a venue rich in football history and tradition, was due to host the final in the previous season, but plans were postponed due to the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

With a capacity for around 87,000 spectators, the stadium provides an impressive backdrop for the final. Wembley is not only a symbol of English football, but also a venue that has witnessed some of the most memorable moments in the history of the sport. The decision to stage the 2024 Champions League final there emphasises the importance of this stadium as a stage for matches of global relevance.

Champions League 2023/24 fixture list

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season offers an exciting journey from the group stage to the spectacular final at Wembley Stadium. Here are the key dates fans should mark in their diaries:

Group stage:

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3-4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Knockout phase:

Draw for the round of 16: 18 December 2023

Round of 16: First legs on 13/14/20/21 February 2024, second legs on 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Draw for quarter-finals, semi-finals/finals: 15 March 2024

Quarter-finals: first legs on 9/10 April 2024, second legs on 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: first legs on 30 April/1 May 2024, second legs on 7/8 May 2024

Final:

1 June 2024 at Wembley Stadium, London

From the kick-off of the first matches in September to the final showdown in June, the Champions League once again promises a season full of excitement and top-class football.

A look back: Champions League heroes and their stages

The UEFA Champions League has created unforgettable moments over the years, marked by legendary teams that have immortalised themselves in footballing annals. Each final tells its own story, not only through the triumphant teams, but also through the iconic stadiums that have served as the backdrop for these memorable encounters. Here is a brief overview of the winners and venues of the last ten years, highlighting the diversity and international reach of this prestigious competition: