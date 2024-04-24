Get winnings of up to 5000x in the Sugar Rush slot!

Exploring the symbols and payouts in the Sugar Rush slot, players will find a wide array of prizes for forming successful combinations. The game board features diverse symbols with the following prizes for maximum bets:

Orange Bear can bring up to $4,000 for a combination of 15 or more symbols.

Purple Bear awards $2,500 for the same number of icons.

Red Bear provides $3,000 for a cluster of 15+ symbols.

Green Star-shaped Candy and Purple Bean-shaped Candy offer payouts of $4,000 and $6,000 respectively when collecting 15+ symbols of each.

Orange Heart-shaped Candy can increase a player’s bank by 10,000 coins for a similar count of symbols.

Pink Ball-shaped Lollipop yields up to $15,000 for a group of 15+ icons.

For a more detailed view, players can check the payout table in the information menu of the slot machine.

Bonus features in Sugar Rush game

In the Sugar Rush slot, players are treated to four exciting bonus features, each adding its own unique twist to the gameplay:

Tumble allows for the formation of consecutive winning clusters in a single spin. After a winning combination is formed, the symbols disappear, making room for new ones that drop from above. Multiplier Spots is activated after a winning cluster disappears. The spot left by the symbol can increase the next win if a new winning symbol falls into that position. Multipliers in this feature can grow up to x128 and remain until the end of the spin. Free Spins Round starts when three or more Scatter symbols appear. The number of free spins depends on the number of Scatters that land on the reels, ranging from 10 to 30. Bonus Buy offers players the opportunity to purchase free spins at a cost equivalent to 100 current bets, with a random number of Scatter symbols to activate.

Additionally, Sugar Rush includes a Double Chance feature, which increases the likelihood of triggering the free spins round by adding more Scatter symbols to the reels. Activating this feature increases the player’s bet by 25 percent.

How to play Sugar Rush slot machine

To start playing Sugar Rush, you need to access an online casino, find the slot in the catalog, and launch it. Then, on the welcome screen, click on the “Circle” icon with animated wings. Inside the game, participants will see a grid of seven rows and seven reels. Players can adjust their bets using the “+” and “-” buttons, selecting a bet level from 1 to 10 and a coin denomination from $0.01 to $0.50, with a total bet size ranging from $0.20 to $100.

The slot also features an autoplay function, allowing you to set up to 1000 automatic spins with a custom limit for wins or losses. The volume of the game can be adjusted or muted using the “Speaker” button, and system settings are accessible through the “Three Lines” icon on the left side of the screen. Players can access the payout table and game rules by pressing the “Info” icon.

When a player is ready to begin, they should press the “Play” button to start the reels. Once the reels stop, symbols that form potential winning combinations will appear on the playing field and automatically add prizes to the player’s account.

Demo version of Sugar Rush slot

The demo version of the Sugar Rush slot machine offers the opportunity to explore all the features and functions of the slot without spending real money. This mode is an excellent option for familiarizing oneself with the variety of symbols, exploring bonus features, and assessing the potential for wins before playing with real funds. Players can develop their own gaming strategy, understand which actions lead to success, and identify the most profitable combinations. The main advantage of playing for free is the use of virtual credits, which allows players to try out the full set of symbols and enjoy each spin of the reels without financial risk.