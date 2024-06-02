Still No Glory For Tottenham Hotspur

Everyone loves them. They love Ange. They love Son, they love Maddison and some even smile benignly on Cristian Romero. Everyone loves the footballing buckle being swashed. And the pundits of course love the style. And my what style it is!

A football team conducting a celestial choreography as luminous orbs pirouette amidst the ebony expanse. Those grey dull days of Antonio Conte, and Jose Mourinho are but a painful, forgettable chapter of yore. Ange Postecoglu is the man who now occupies the aching hearts of Tottenham fans across the globe. Fans for whom winning something, anything has become a scar of desperation of the soul.

For more years than any of them care to be reminded, they have been locked in a tempest of anguish and yearning that has ensnared their very spirit in its unforgiving grasp. For the first nine games of this current campaign Spurs were the most beautiful girl in the room.

Son scored for fun. Bissouma looked like that commanding midfield presence that had been stolen away from Brighton. Romero took chances but not prisoners, Maddison surely the buy of the season, and then Mickey Van Der Vin, a serious contender for any one hundred metre gold medals but who can play a bit and usually stops anything that crosses his or anybody else’s path.

Contenders for the Premier League. Surely a cup and definitely Champions League shoe-ins. Even Roy Keane was convinced, and Gary Neville has conducted a public love-in with the club on almost every occasion he was co-commentator on any of their fixtures.