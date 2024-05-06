NYCFC Lose At Home To Colorado Rapids

The Rapids produced the first chance of the game in the fifth minute after a knockdown in the box fell to Kévin Cabral. The striker was quick to turn and shoot, but the effort didn’t trouble Matt Freese in goal.



City would respond with a period of controlled possession in Colorado’s half, although their passing was unable to deliver any clear-cut chances.



Instead, it would be the Rapids that secured opening goal of the game through Rafael Navarro in the 16th minute – the Brazilian’s curling effort from the left-hand side of the penalty area bending around Matt Freese.



New York City were keen to restore parity as quick as possible and they set about doing that by attacking down the right. Several crosses flashed across the Colorado goal with a decisive touch from a City player all that was missing.



The visitors thought they had a second in the 26th minute after a low drive from the edge of the box by Keegan Rosenberry zipped in. The defender’s celebrations were short lived, however, with the assistant’s flag raised for offside.



City created a good chance of their own just after the half hour mark thanks to a combination between Birk Risa and Kevin O’Toole.



The defender’s clipped pass to O’Toole allowed him to run toward Colorado’s goal before playing it inside to the edge of the box for Hannes Wolf to strike – his effort unable to land on target.



They would come close again minutes later after a cross from Santiago Rodríguez was flicked into the path of Agustín Ojeda – the winger’s effort flying just wide of the target.



City would finish the half in the ascendency. Some good play by Wolf in the box allowed him to lay it off to Rodríguez on the edge of the area, but he could not keep his effort down.



On the stroke of half time a dazzling run inside by Mitja Ilenič finished with a clever pass in behind for Bakrar. The striker was denied a free shot at goal by a last ditch block.