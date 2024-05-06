NYCFC Lose At Home To Colorado Rapids

NYCFC suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Colorado Rapids on Sunday afternoon. The visitors took the lead in the 16th minute after Rafael Navarro curled an effort past Matt Freese. Midfielder Cole Bassett doubled Colorado’s advantage in the 86th minute.
New York City FC welcomed Colorado Rapids to a wet Citi Field on Sunday knowing a win would extend their unbeaten run to four games.
Head Coach Nick Cushing made one change to the side that overcame Charlotte FC last time out with Hannes Wolf restored to the team in place of Julián Fernández.
First Half
The Rapids produced the first chance of the game in the fifth minute after a knockdown in the box fell to Kévin Cabral. The striker was quick to turn and shoot, but the effort didn’t trouble Matt Freese in goal.
City would respond with a period of controlled possession in Colorado’s half, although their passing was unable to deliver any clear-cut chances.
Instead, it would be the Rapids that secured opening goal of the game through Rafael Navarro in the 16th minute – the Brazilian’s curling effort from the left-hand side of the penalty area bending around Matt Freese.
New York City were keen to restore parity as quick as possible and they set about doing that by attacking down the right. Several crosses flashed across the Colorado goal with a decisive touch from a City player all that was missing.
The visitors thought they had a second in the 26th minute after a low drive from the edge of the box by Keegan Rosenberry zipped in. The defender’s celebrations were short lived, however, with the assistant’s flag raised for offside.
City created a good chance of their own just after the half hour mark thanks to a combination between Birk Risa and Kevin O’Toole.
The defender’s clipped pass to O’Toole allowed him to run toward Colorado’s goal before playing it inside to the edge of the box for Hannes Wolf to strike – his effort unable to land on target.
They would come close again minutes later after a cross from Santiago Rodríguez was flicked into the path of Agustín Ojeda – the winger’s effort flying just wide of the target.
City would finish the half in the ascendency. Some good play by Wolf in the box allowed him to lay it off to Rodríguez on the edge of the area, but he could not keep his effort down.
On the stroke of half time a dazzling run inside by Mitja Ilenič finished with a clever pass in behind for Bakrar. The striker was denied a free shot at goal by a last ditch block.
Second Half
The second period brought no changes for the hosts but an early chance for Colorado as Omir n cut inside from the left onto his right and forced Freese into a save at his near post.
Rodríguez was looking to inspire City’s attack and tried to do so with an effort from distance that required Zack Steffen to tip the ball over his bar.
Ilenič would come close minutes later after benefiting from a deflected pass, but his left-footed snap shot hit the outside netting.
Cushing opted for a triple substitution in the 55th minute as Ojeda, Ilenič, and Keaton Parks were replaced by Malachi Jones, Tayvon Gray, and Andrés Perea.
Perea was quick to involve himself in the final third and a well-timed run into the box saw him connect with a chipped pass from Rodríguez – the resulting header only narrowly missing the target.
City would introduce a fourth change of the afternoon in the 67thth minute as Alonso Martínez replaced Bakrar.
Two of Cushing’s substitutes almost combined in the 76th minute as Gray crossed it deep to Jones, but his header lacked the direction it needed.
New York City’s fifth and final change would be made in the wake of that change as Wolf departed the game in place of Julián Fernández.
Colorado had spent much of the half protecting their advantage, but in the 82nd minute they came close to making it two after Cabral curled an effort from the edge of the area that only narrowly skipped by Freese’s post.
The Rapids would make it two in the 86th minute after a quick counter attack was finished off by midfielder Cole Bassett.
City would continue to push for a goal until the final whistle. In injury time, Gray found himself in space at the top of the box, but his shot did not trouble Steffen. That would be the final act of note on a wet afternoon in Queens – the Rapids emerging 2-0 winners.
Next Game
New York City FC heads north of the border to take on Toronto FC on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30pm ET at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario. Broadcast: Apple TV | Radio: newyorkcityfc.com/radio