NYCFC Earn Tie With Inter Miami In Florida

The second half brought no changes for either side but there was an early chance for Martínez to notch his second of the evening.



Once again arriving after a well-coordinated high press, Rodríguez played in his teammate, who was only denied by a last-ditch tackle from Sergio Busquets.



City were pushing hard for the go-ahead goal and from the resulting corner, Mounsef Bakrar, smashed a header against the post before firing the rebound wide.



At the other end, a corner for Miami allowed Suarez to fire a vicious volley at Matt Freese’s goal, but the shot-stopper was up to the task and palmed the shot behind for another corner.



Cushing would introduce some fresh legs in the 67th minute as Kevin O’Toole and Julián Fernández entered for Ilenič and Bakrar.



Miami were mounting an offensive of their own, forcing Freese into action in the 80th minute. He denied Suarez again after the Uruguayan played a one-two on the edge of the box before shooting with the outside of his boot.



A second set of City changes would arrive in the 86th minute as Malachi Jones and Andrés Perea entered in place of Martínez and Strahinja Tanasijević.



City would earn a late breakaway after Wolf recovered the ball. He drove forward and played Rodríguez in and although the forward managed to get a shot away it was not dangerous enough to beat Callender.



In the end that would be the final chance of the contest and saw City earn a first road point of the campaign via a 1-1 draw.