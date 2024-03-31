NYCFC Earn Tie With Inter Miami In Florida

NYCFC took their talents to Miami on Saturday as they recorded a 1-1 tie. Luis Suárez opened the scoring for Miami in the 15th minute. City tied the game in the 34th minute thanks to Alonso Martínez. City battled right up until the 99th minute as they sought a game-winning goal, but instead, they were forced to settle for a point on the road.
Inter Miami 1 New York City FC 1
The Sunshine State was the setting as New York City FC visited Inter Miami CF on Saturday.
The hosts had started the season with three wins, two defeats, and a draw – form which had them in the top three of the Eastern Conference before Saturday’s game. Meanwhile, City were on the hunt for a first road win of the campaign.
Head Coach Nick Cushing made five changes to the side that faced FC Cincinnati, including handing a first start to Alonso Martínez.
First Half
The striker would earn an early chance to find the net after latching onto a smart pass in behind. The Costa Rican attempted to round Drake Callender with his first touch, but the shot-stopper got a hand to the ball.
Miami would take the lead against the run of play in the 15th minute after a freekick was headed in by forward Luis Suarez.
In response, City almost drew level in the 23rd minute. A dangerous cross from Mitja Ilenič span into the path of the onrushing Santiago Rodríguez, but his curled effort from eight yards out curled wide at the post.
City would draw level in the 34th minute after a brilliant counter-attack. The move was started by Keaton Parks winning the ball high up the field. He calmly slid Martínez through on goal, and after taking a touch the forward unleashed a venomous drive past Callender.
Second Half
The second half brought no changes for either side but there was an early chance for Martínez to notch his second of the evening.
Once again arriving after a well-coordinated high press, Rodríguez played in his teammate, who was only denied by a last-ditch tackle from Sergio Busquets.
City were pushing hard for the go-ahead goal and from the resulting corner, Mounsef Bakrar, smashed a header against the post before firing the rebound wide.
At the other end, a corner for Miami allowed Suarez to fire a vicious volley at Matt Freese’s goal, but the shot-stopper was up to the task and palmed the shot behind for another corner.
Cushing would introduce some fresh legs in the 67th minute as Kevin O’Toole and Julián Fernández entered for Ilenič and Bakrar.
Miami were mounting an offensive of their own, forcing Freese into action in the 80th minute. He denied Suarez again after the Uruguayan played a one-two on the edge of the box before shooting with the outside of his boot.
A second set of City changes would arrive in the 86th minute as Malachi Jones and Andrés Perea entered in place of Martínez and Strahinja Tanasijević.
City would earn a late breakaway after Wolf recovered the ball. He drove forward and played Rodríguez in and although the forward managed to get a shot away it was not dangerous enough to beat Callender.
In the end that would be the final chance of the contest and saw City earn a first road point of the campaign via a 1-1 draw.
Next Game
New York City FC returns to Queens to face Eastern Conference rival Atlanta United on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30pm ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. This marks City’s first match at Citi Field this season. Broadcast: Apple TV | Radio: newyorkcityfc.com/radio