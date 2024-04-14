NYCFC Beat New England At Yankee Stadium

Cushing named an unchanged side for the second period as the Boys in Blue again sought to dictate the flow of the contest. After fashioning several half chances their pressure finally told in the 57th minute as Ojeda broke the deadlock with a memorable first goal for the Club.



The winger took up space on the edge of the area and after Wolf’s blocked shot bobbled into his path he unleashed a ferocious strike that flew past a helpless Ravas to give City the lead.



That would prove to be Ojeda’s last involvement in the contest, however, as he was substituted six minutes later alongside Wolf. Replacing the pair was Malachi Jones and Julián Fernández.



Fernández wasted no time involving himself in the game registering a first shot minutes after coming on. The chance was created via a delightful dummy from Keaton Parks and saw Fernández opt for a first time curled effort that required an intervention from Ravas.



Eager to get in on the action, Jones was handed a great opportunity to add his name to the scoresheet in the 72nd minute. Parks was once again heavily involved in the build up with his pull back finding Jones free inside the area – the forward dragging his shot agonizingly wide of the goal.



Cushing would turn to his bench again in the 83rd minute to introduce Alonso Martínez in place of the tireless Mounsef Barker.



A late chance for the Revs saw Chancalay find space inside the area before connecting powerfully with a cross. Standing in the way of the header, however, was Matt Freese. The goalkeeper got a strong hand to the header and tipped it over the bar and behind for a corner.



Andrés Perea was the next man to sub in for City as he replaced Rodríguez early into stoppage time.



Eager to put a finishing touch on what had been a strong performance, City got their wish midway through injury time thanks to Fernández. The winger collected a loose ball inside the New England half and drove down the middle before curling a brilliant shot past Ravas.



That would prove enough for City to claim all three points on the night as they recorded an impressive 2-0 win against the Revs.