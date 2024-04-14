NYCFC Beat New England At Yankee Stadium

New York City FC recorded an emphatic 2-0 win against New England Revolution at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. Agustín Ojeda opened the scoring in the 57th minute with his first goal for the Club. City’s advantage was doubled midway through stoppage time thanks to a delightful effort from Julián Fernández, with that being enough to give City a vital three points at home.
NYCFC 2 New England Revolution 0
New York City FC were seeking home comforts as they entertained New England at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.
The hosts entered the game eager to pick up all three points and stretch their unbeaten run to three games after back-to-back draws against Miami and Atlanta. Meanwhile, New England were fresh off a first league win of the season against Charlotte FC.
Head Coach Nick Cushing made two changes to the side that took on Atlanta United last time out, Tayvon Gray and Alonso Martínez being replaced by Mitja Ilenič and Agustín Ojeda – the Argentine making his first MLS start for City.
First Half
New York City wasted no time in attacking the Revs and that saw Keaton Parks register City’s first chance after just four minutes. The midfielder got his head on the ball but didn’t manage to find the net on this occasion.
City continued to knock at the door and in the 18th minute a slide rule pass from Santiago Rodríguez found Ojeda in behind the Revs’ backline. Unfortunately, the winger wasn’t able to get the ball fully under his spell, and after rounding the keeper he put his shot wide.
At the other end, the Revs were eager to stem the flow of attacks and in the 27th minute they managed one of their own – Tomás Chancalay producing a rasping shot from the left side of the box that Matt Freese did well to hold onto.
A feisty encounter took a sharp turn in the 42nd minute when Ian Harkes was initially shown a straight red card for a tackle on Ilenič. The decision was subsequently overturned, however, following consultation with VAR.
City finished the half the stronger of the two teams an in injury time Hannes Wolf burst through the backline before attempting to dink the ball over the onrushing Henrich Ravas – the shot-stopper managing to block the effort before his teammates cleared it away.
Second Half
Cushing named an unchanged side for the second period as the Boys in Blue again sought to dictate the flow of the contest. After fashioning several half chances their pressure finally told in the 57th minute as Ojeda broke the deadlock with a memorable first goal for the Club.
The winger took up space on the edge of the area and after Wolf’s blocked shot bobbled into his path he unleashed a ferocious strike that flew past a helpless Ravas to give City the lead.
That would prove to be Ojeda’s last involvement in the contest, however, as he was substituted six minutes later alongside Wolf. Replacing the pair was Malachi Jones and Julián Fernández.
Fernández wasted no time involving himself in the game registering a first shot minutes after coming on. The chance was created via a delightful dummy from Keaton Parks and saw Fernández opt for a first time curled effort that required an intervention from Ravas.
Eager to get in on the action, Jones was handed a great opportunity to add his name to the scoresheet in the 72nd minute. Parks was once again heavily involved in the build up with his pull back finding Jones free inside the area – the forward dragging his shot agonizingly wide of the goal.
Cushing would turn to his bench again in the 83rd minute to introduce Alonso Martínez in place of the tireless Mounsef Barker.
A late chance for the Revs saw Chancalay find space inside the area before connecting powerfully with a cross. Standing in the way of the header, however, was Matt Freese. The goalkeeper got a strong hand to the header and tipped it over the bar and behind for a corner.
Andrés Perea was the next man to sub in for City as he replaced Rodríguez early into stoppage time.
Eager to put a finishing touch on what had been a strong performance, City got their wish midway through injury time thanks to Fernández. The winger collected a loose ball inside the New England half and drove down the middle before curling a brilliant shot past Ravas.
That would prove enough for City to claim all three points on the night as they recorded an impressive 2-0 win against the Revs.
Next Game
New York City FC continues its homestand against fellow Eastern Conference side D.C. United on Saturday, April 20th at 7:30pm ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Broadcast: Apple TV | Radio: nycfc.com/radio