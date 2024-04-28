NYCFC Beat Charlotte With Late Strike In The Bronx

The visitors would take a shock lead in the third minute after a cross was cleared into the path of Kerwin Vargas and he slammed the ball home.

Charlotte were proving to be a threat on the counter attack early on and that saw Liel Abada given the chance to double their advantage in the eighth minute – Matt Freese standing tall to deny the winger.

Despite City dominating possession unable to test Kristijan Kahlina in the Charlotte goal. That changed in the 32nd minute after Santi Rodríguez’s freekick from 25 yards out forced the goalkeeper into an impressive one-handed save.

City continued to ramp up the pressure and a dazzling run through the middle by Fernández saw him glide between two Charlotte players before firing off a shot that was well blocked by the goalkeeper.

Despite a string of good saves there was nothing Kalhina could do to stop Keaton Parks drawing City level in the 41st minute. A freekick delivered by Fernández found Parks free inside the area and he powered a header into the net for his first of the season.