Gotham FC Win On The Road In Texas

It did not take long for Gotham FC to open the scoring against the Dash, as Jenna Nighswonger delivered a pinpoint cross to forward Ella Stevens. Starting in her second straight match, Stevens attempted a shot that was saved by Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell. However, Williams was open in front of goal and capitalized on the rebound to give Gotham FC the 1-0 advantage.



With the finish, Williams has scored in back-to-back games, and now is tied with Sam Kerr for most NWSL career goals in all competitions, with 78 total goals.



Gotham FC earned its second chance of the match in the 27th minute on another delivery from Nighswonger – this time from a set piece. In a sea of Dash defenders, Gotham FC midfielder Delanie Sheehan had the best look on goal, but her shot was deflected out of bounds before it could land on frame.



In the first half, Gotham FC dominated the offensive stat lines in total shots (10-1), shots on goal (5-1), completed passes (190-155), and dangerous attacks (24-6).

Second Half



In second-half action, Houston had a late equalizing chance in the 81st minute, when Dash midfielder Sophie Schmidt found an open shot off a Gotham FC turnover in front of goal. Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made the diving, near-post save to protect the one-goal lead.



Maintaining the club’s defensive stability, which has been a strength this season, Gotham FC protected its lead by allowing only two shots with one shot on goal in the last 45 minutes.



The match finished 1-0 with Gotham FC securing its second straight win and three points. The team finished with 21 shots and 11 on goal while pacing the Dash offensively in possession (52%-48%), completed passes (307-281), and dangerous attacks (52-14).

