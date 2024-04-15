Gotham FC Tie With Current At Red Bull Arena

Early in the match, Gotham FC goalkeeper Cassie Miller, who was acquired in the offseason from the Current, made a point-blank kick save to deny an early opportunity from Current midfielder Temwa Chawinga in the eighth minute.

However, Temwa Chawinga scored the game’s opening goal on her next opportunity in the 17th minute.

The chances for Gotham FC soon ensued. Forward Katie Stengel nearly found the equalizer in the 23rd minute. Stengel took an initial shot that was saved by Kansas City goalkeeper AD Franch. The rebound landed back at Stengel’s feet, and she fired another shot that went over the crossbar.

At the end of the first half, Gotham FC had controlled 53% of possession and had completed 40 more passes than the Current (177-129 passes).

Second Half

The home team came out of the break with an unrelenting energy. Just three minutes into the second half, Gotham FC’s Crystal Dunn nearly leveled the scoreline in the 48th minute after gaining possession in the box and shooting for the far post. However, Current goalkeeper Franch again came up with a save.

Gotham FC quickly earned another chance on the next possession. Following a pinpoint cross into the box delivered by defender Jenna Nighswonger, Stengel flicked a header over Franch, but it hit off the crossbar and away from goal.

Gotham FC eventually broke through in the 52nd minute, when midfielder Yazmeen Ryan stepped up to take a corner kick. Ryan drove the ball across the box towards an open Esther (Spain), who headed it back across the goal and into the far side netting.

The evenly matched second half featured back-and-forth chances for both sides, and after six minutes of stoppage time, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Gotham FC outpaced Kansas City in several offensive stats, including controlling ball possession (60%), leading goal attempts (14-10), shots on goal (5-4), completed passes (366-205), and crosses completed (23-10).