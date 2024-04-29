Gotham FC Rescue Point With Late, Late Drama

Offensively, Gotham FC outpaced Louisville in the first half, firing off eight shots with one on frame to Louisville’s three shots total – a testament to the home side’s defensive unit with Emily Sonnett and Sam Hiatt leading as center backs. The club also led Racing Louisville in possession (54%-46%), total passes (229-196), and dangerous attacks (34-7).

Despite the offensive firepower, the match remained scoreless at halftime.

Second Half

Gotham FC started the second half with a continued offensive surge. In the 48th minute, Long Island, New York native and midfielder Crystal Dunn had a strong look at goal. After a deflection off Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund, Dunn took a shot that was blocked on the line by opposing defender Carson Pickett.

Racing Louisville forward Uchenna Kanu nearly opened up the scoring in the 75th minute with a shot on an open goal, but her attempt veered just past the nearside post to keep the score even. In the 78th minute, Racing Louisville had another chance to score following a high powered shot from Louisville forward Reilyn Turner. However, Berger made a diving save towards the near post to avoid the score.

In the 84th minute, Gotham FC had an equalizing chance of their own, when midfielder Yazmeen Ryan had a clean shot that nearly curled in for the score, missing just wide of the far post.

Late Goals

The first goal of the match came in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time, when Louisville’s Turner took advantage of a ricocheted cross that she backheeled into the back of the net.

Then, two minutes later in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Gotham FC responded with a late equalizer from Lavelle. After a mis-clearance in the box, forward Ella Stevens toe poked it to Lavelle, who buried the shot first time.

Racing Louisville had one last chance before the whistle blew, but Berger continued her strong debut with another diving save before the end of the match.

In the draw, Gotham FC continued to lead the offensive categories, including possession (58%), completed passes (383), and total shots (19).