Gotham FC Grab Home Win Against Courage

Gotham FC started strong in front of the home fans, creating a chance off the opening kickoff. Forward Lynn Williams – wearing the captain’s armband – led by example from the very beginning. In the first minute of the match, she brought the ball down the left-side pitch, cut in, and nearly scored an early goal, with her shot drifting slightly off-frame. Then, the forward found another early chance in the seventh minute, with a curling shot that sailed just wide of the far post.

In the 11th minute, the third time was the charm for Williams, as Gotham FC converted to score on its third chance on goal. Williams had an open look off a missed clearance from the Courage back line and finished in the top right corner to give Gotham FC the 1-0 lead with her first goal of the season. Williams’ goal was the game-winner and also marked the 300th goal in all competitions in Gotham FC history.

Fightback

The North Carolina Courage fought back, with a near-chance in the 27th minute. Courage midfielder Narumi Mirura launched a long-range shot from the top box and nearly found the back of the net. However, Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made a diving save to maintain her first league shutout.

The first half ended 1-0 in favor of the home side, with Gotham FC also holding the edge in total shots (10-5) and attacking opportunities (36-31).

In second-half action, midfielder Rose Lavelle checked into the game in the 60th minute. Coming off her stoppage-time game-tying goal in her last appearance, she again immediately made her impact felt with a near chance just moments after subbing onto the pitch.

Second Half

The second half went end to end, with both sides enhancing their defenses to slow total shot attempts from 15 shots in the first half to only seven combined across both teams in the final 45 minutes to end that match with a 1-0 score line.