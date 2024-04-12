Football Punditry: Where Did It All Go Wrong?

We all know who they are. Roy Keane, a multi-Premier League winner, captain and, arguably, the ultimate water carrier supreme at Manchester United. Roy is always Roy, telling it how it is with his ever-ready cachet of clichés and readiness to go in two-footed on anyone who doesn’t need to run thirty miles each half to prove they’re a class player. Roy doesn’t do analysis. He does demolition.

Then there’s ex-Manchester City defender Michah Richards who spends almost half of his time convulsed with rib-cracking laughter at things which aren’t remotely funny. He obviously cannot believe his luck that he gets paid for doing it. There are many others of course who have become part of the punditry furniture but have long since past the point where a trade-in should be a legal requirement.

I still regularly wake up in the middle of the night after dreaming that I’m stuck in a lift with Alan Shearer, a man who exudes an aura of soporific mundanity. Indeed, Gary Lineker, another whose very presence serves as a sedative, is so fed up with his plum BBC gig on Match of the Day that he has imagined himself as a political philosopher who cannot keep his views to himself but has somehow managed to keep his job.

Sky Sports treats us even more to the delights of world spitting champion Jamie Carragher who is never more comfortable than when he is spouting complete nonsense in front of a video screen, alongside a robotic, Jamie Redknapp whose conversation is akin to a tranquilising elixir.