NYCFC To Play NY Red Bulls In Eastern Conference Final

A fast start to the game saw both teams fly out of the blocks in search of the first goal. In the 11th minute, DeAndre Yedlin got off a shot that whizzed across the box and just past Matt Freese’s post.

City responded soon after via a set-piece opportunity. Keaton Parks got his head to a near post corner but could not find the target.

Cincinnati’s best chance of the half came in the 31st minute after a loose ball fell to Luca Orellano 12 yards out. His close-range shot seemed destined for the bottom corner until Freese pulled off a remarkable save to deny him.

The hosts were ramping up the pressure in search of a breakthrough, but in their way stood a dogged and resolute City side.

The half finished with a flurry of action at both ends. Kevin O’Toole nearly put City ahead with a volley from a corner, and moments later, Orellano raced downfield, flashing a shot just wide of the post.