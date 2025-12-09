Hooligans at Euro 2016 steal the headlines

The Russians were in particular trouble for the appalling behaviour of their fans. In the stadium itself, they chased across the stands to attack England supporters in a mixed zone. It was a chilling echo of the way in which hooligans used to charge opposition fans 20 or 30 years prior. The Russian hooligans were clearly well prepared and looking for a fight. There was no question about what they were there to do.

For Russia there was also a wider question to be answered here than just their participation in the next few weeks of this competition. While UEFA might take action, FIFA must surely be thinking of taking a stand too over the next World Cup.

The rise of the Oaf

Further misbehaviour by their fans over the next seven days and their hosting of the World Cup would be in jeopardy.

England were in similar trouble, for all that this was a different kind of England support to the past. In the rampaging days of the 1980s, their hooligan element was every bit as well organised and spoiling for a fight as the current Russian lot are.

There is far less of that now, but that has been replaced by an obnoxious laddishness. Oafishness if you prefer, featuring fans who are only too quick to get too tanked up with booze, rip their shirts off, swear, sing offensive songs, leer at the local women, and generally irritate people with their boorishness. They may not always actively seek trouble, but there is a large element there that attracts it and is then happy to join in.

Of course, in both cases, it is important to stress that we are talking about minorities rather than the vast bulk of the support. Sadly, those minorities are in danger of becoming too much for football to tolerate.