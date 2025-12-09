Early win for France at Euro 2016

Hosts France beat Romania and just about deserved their slender 2-1 victory, but the real justice came in the shape of the match winner, Dimitri Payet. He was head and shoulders above anyone else on the field. He finally proved the difference between the two sides with a wonderful last-minute strike. He curled a shot across goal from 25 yards out and into the top corner, a candidate for goal of the tournament already.

It ended an evening of frustration for the hosts, one which might, on another occasion, have ended in catastrophic defeat. The French were edgy at the start of each half and should have conceded in both. Goalkeeper Lloris came to the rescue in the opening minutes. Then Stancu missed dreadfully after beating the offside trap just after the break.

Both opportunities laid bare a French defence that might be found wanting by better opponents. That back line looked to be the most likely source of France’s Achilles heel as they went in search of the title.

Chances Go Begging for France

That said, creative as they were at the other end, their profligacy in front of goal will also be cause for concern when they sit back and really analyse the game tomorrow morning. In the first half alone, four highly presentable chances went begging. There were two apiece for the front men. Griezmann, who looks so absurdly youthful that I’ve seen older-looking pregnancy scans, came closest. His strike hit the post from an acute angle. He put another first-time shot wide later in the half.

Two headers from Giroud should have caused consternation in the Romanian defence. Instead, there was relief as they sailed off target. Whenever he missed a chance, Giroud stuck out his tongue to its full extent and appeared to start grooming his lustrous beard with it, a bit like a cat. We can only hope this trick doesn’t extend to all of his anatomy.

After the early second-half scare, France gradually got back in the groove and started to dominate. Within a minute, Tatarusanu was both hero and villain, making a fine save from Pogba before woefully missing a Payet cross, allowing Giroud to nod in in the 57th minute.

From there, it looked as if France might run away with the game. But a sprightly Romanian side showed good character, and Stancu made amends for his earlier miss by converting a penalty that Lloris should perhaps have saved eight minutes later.

Payet finds a way

France fans might well be concerned that it took their side plenty of time to respond. They only really threatened again in the last ten minutes. Payet made them wait until the death before finding the winner that he at least deserved.

Ultimately, it was the result, if not the game, most expected. Both sides could take heart from it. Romania showed enough to suggest that second place in this group is not beyond them. France had got past that inevitably nervy opener and were on their way. A good night was had by all.