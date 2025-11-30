World Cup 2018 Diary 1 – Ronaldo scores early hat-trick

Spain 3 Portugal 3 (Group B)

A Ronaldo hat-trick was the exclamation point on a classic World Cup match. The rest of World Cup 2018 would have to go some to live up to the game that ended Spain 3 Ronaldo 3 in Sochi.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to score the 51st hat-trick in World Cup history and the 51st of his career. This doubled his total of World Cup goals spread over four tournaments inside just 90 minutes. That in itself is remarkable enough, but the goals that bookended the night, the one that gave Portugal the lead and the one that saved the day, were extraordinary.

First, an utterly nerveless and unsaveable penalty after a lengthy delay was impressive enough. But to step up with four minutes to go and take the last chance of saving the game – and this after he’d barely seen the ball for 40 minutes, so in command had Spain been – by curling, dipping, bending and squeezing a free-kick into the only channel via which it could have gone in, that’s breathtaking.

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick

In a virtuoso opening 20 minutes in which he scored, Ronaldo also provided a glorious opening for strike partner Goncalo Guedes. Unfortunately, he fluffed it horribly with a dreadful first touch. That would have made it 2-0 after 23 minutes. Perhaps the jig would have been up for a Spanish side who are notoriously frail in their tournament openings.

But within a minute, it was 1-1. An old-fashioned centre-forward play from Diego Costa battered a route to goal. From that point, Spain settled into their standard rhythmic swagger and dominated possession.

Even a dreadful error from David de Gea on the brink of half-time, which gifted Ronaldo his second for 2-1 was but a brief blip. Spain picked it up again after the interval and were in front before the hour. Costa poached a goal from close in at a free-kick. Nacho creamed a 20-yarder across goal and in for 3-2.

Spanish issues

Spain were made to pay for not turning dominance into more goals. That enabled Ronaldo to magic up that insane climax. Yet for all the disappointment, in the morning, Spain would see this result as a satisfying conclusion to a horror show of a week.

Not many teams could have ridden out the managerial shambles they had been confronted by. Fortunately, they came out largely unscathed, as they did in the Portugal match. Taking the positives is a horrible and generally meaningless footballing cliché that covers a multitude of sins. In this particular instance, it was the sensible course for Spain to follow.