World Cup 2026 Format, Dates, Broadcasters & Preview

World Cup 2026 – Broadcasters

Fans will be clamouring to find reliable World Cup live streams next summer. FIFA has awarded broadcast rights for the tournament to the following companies:

Albania – TV Klan

Andorra – M6

Argentina – Argentina TV, TyC Sports

Austria – ORF

Australia – SBS

Bolivia – Red Uno, Unitel

Bosnia & Herzegovina – Arena Sport

Brazil – Grupo Globo, Caze TV

Bulgaria – BNT

Canada – Bell Media

Chile – Chilevision

Colombia – Caracol Television, RCN Television

Costa Rica – Teletica

Croatia – HRT

Czechia– CT

Denmark – DR, TV2

Ecuador – Teleamazonas

El Salvador – TCS

Europe – EBU

Finland – YLE, MTV

France – M6

Germany – Deutsche Telekom

Guatemala – Chapin TV

Honduras – Televicentro

Hungary – MTVA

Kazakhstan – Saran Media

Kyrgyzstan – Normaden Media

Korea – JTBC

Latin America – Vrio Corporation

MENA – beIN Sports

Mexico – TelevisaUnivision

Mongolia – MME

Montenegro – Arena Sport

Netherlands – NOS

Nicaragua – Televideo

North Macedonia – Arena Sport

Norway – NRK, TV2

Panama – RPC, TVN

Paraguay – TyC Sports

Peru – America Television

Poland – TVP

Romania – Antena 1

Russia – Match TV

Serbia – Arena Sport

Slovakia – TV JOJ

Slovenia – Arena Sport

Spain – Mediapro, RTVE

Sub-Saharan Africa – New World TV, SuperSport

Sweden – SVT, TV4

Switzerland – SRG SSR

Taiwan – ELTA

Turkey – TRT

Turkmenistan – Quest Media

Tajikistan – Saran Media

United Kingdom – BBC, ITV

United States – FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Uzbekistan – Zo’r TV

Venezuela – Televen

World Cup 2026 – Preview

The previous edition in Qatar was the richest and most-hyped World Cup ever staged, but the 2026 tournament should fire football into another stratosphere.

Five-time winners Brazil will be a popular pick with sports bettors after appointing legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti to guide the team.

Ancelotti’s track record of success in club football should make Brazil a force to be reckoned with next summer and they are fancied to make a deep run at the tournament.

Argentina could be a big threat to Brazil as they strive to lift the trophy for the second successive time. With Lionel Messi in their team, they will be tough to beat.

Germany, Italy and Portugal will also expect to be competitive, but Europe’s best chance of winning the World Cup likely rests between France and Spain.

France finished runners-up in 2022 and their talented squad will be desperate to go one better. However, Spain are strongly fancied to come out on top.

They were brilliant on their way to winning the 2024 European Championship and look a good bet to add the World Cup to their trophy haul.