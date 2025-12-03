World Cup 2018 Diary 5 – Group Stage Wraps Up

When he took his team into the dressing room at 1-0 up at the interval, they looked well on their way to the win they needed, but the second half was a very different kettle of fish indeed, the young Nigerian side taking the game to a suddenly nervy Argentina and getting back on terms with a VAR awarded penalty, Victor Moses slotting in with no problem at all.

Four minutes to go, Argentina doomed, and from out of nowhere, Marcos Rojo decides to play centre-forward, slots one in like he’s scored 30 international goals rather than three, and Argentina are through. Desperately harsh on Nigeria who have probably been better over the three games, but in the big moments, the big teams can pull games out of the fire.

That comes from years of playing in huge fixtures, from playing against the other top internationals and that is where the likes of Nigeria come up short. They need to play South America and European opponents more often than once every four years, and they have to play them in games that matter.

The romantic narrative says that Argentina will now put all their problems behind them and power to the title on a cloud of Messianic magic. The truth is a little harsher. On the three games we’ve seen, there are too many things wrong with this side for them to do that, too many players underperforming, too many who have gone to one World Cup too many. France won’t be having too many sleepless nights ahead of their last 16 tie at any rate.