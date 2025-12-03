World Cup 2018 Diary 5 – Group Stage Wraps Up

World Cup 2018 diary 5 – And so Argentina survived and Lionel Messi shone, at least for 45 minutes at World Cup 2018, scoring a terrific goal and dragging his team towards qualification.
By Dave Bowler
Nigeria 1 Argentina 2 (Group D)
When he took his team into the dressing room at 1-0 up at the interval, they looked well on their way to the win they needed, but the second half was a very different kettle of fish indeed, the young Nigerian side taking the game to a suddenly nervy Argentina and getting back on terms with a VAR awarded penalty, Victor Moses slotting in with no problem at all.
Four minutes to go, Argentina doomed, and from out of nowhere, Marcos Rojo decides to play centre-forward, slots one in like he’s scored 30 international goals rather than three, and Argentina are through. Desperately harsh on Nigeria who have probably been better over the three games, but in the big moments, the big teams can pull games out of the fire.
That comes from years of playing in huge fixtures, from playing against the other top internationals and that is where the likes of Nigeria come up short. They need to play South America and European opponents more often than once every four years, and they have to play them in games that matter.
The romantic narrative says that Argentina will now put all their problems behind them and power to the title on a cloud of Messianic magic. The truth is a little harsher. On the three games we’ve seen, there are too many things wrong with this side for them to do that, too many players underperforming, too many who have gone to one World Cup too many. France won’t be having too many sleepless nights ahead of their last 16 tie at any rate.
Iceland 1 Croatia 2 (Group D)
Croatia topped the group with victory over Iceland, confirming the sense that they were comfortably the class act in the top half of the draw. A meeting with Denmark awaits them, and you can only see one winner there.
Denmark 0 France 0 (Group C)
The earlier game between France and Denmark emphasised the gulf that exists between those whose living depends on the game and those who watch it for entertainment. As the two sides played out the dreariest of 0-0 draws, barely laying a glove on one another, social media lit up with accusations that this was 1982 and the Germany-Austria stitch up all over again.
I doubt that this one had any of the more sinister overtones of 36 years ago but when you have a game where a draw suits both teams, and when the reward is a place in the next round of the World Cup, it is naive in the extreme to expect the teams to go at one another hammer and tongs and risk all.
Particularly if you get into the second half all square, professionals are going to cast a quick glance at one another, exchange nods, and agree to keep what they’ve got. Why would you do anything else? “Stuff the watching billions, we want to play in the next round of the World Cup”.
Australia 0 Peru 2 (Group C)
As it happened, it didn’t matter anyway for Australia busied themselves in getting well beaten by Peru. It was a nice story on which to end the Peruvians’ participation in the competition for they and their ebullient support have contributed plenty, and scoring their first World Cup goals since 1982 was due reward. For Australia, it might be time for a rethink.
A new team needs to emerge as old names leave the stage, but a new approach is as important for the negative way they’ve played in the competition is no longer excusable as the way smaller footballing nations play. They’ve been at enough World Cups now to be growing up on the international stage and showing a bit more. Time to adopt some of the aggressive, attacking style that has served their cricketers so well perhaps?
Korea Rep 2 Germany 0 (Group F)
When Joachim Low was given his new contract through to 2022, the German football federation said they were aware a transition would be needed after the competition and that he was the man to oversee it. As it turns out, that transition should have started a whole lot earlier because there are German internationals in Russia who should never have got anywhere near this World Cup. Looking at Muller, Khedira, Ozil and plenty of others, this one was a competition too far. Even Neuer had a nightmare.
The warning signs were there in the friendlies leading up to the World Cup when Germany struggled for goals, never mind results, but Low trusted in the tried and trusted to enjoy one final hurrah. It turns out that it came in the last seconds against Sweden.
Against South Korea, they had plenty of the ball and did precisely nothing with it. There was no thrust to their attacks, no venom in their forward play, no sign of a new goalscorer emerging to fill the World Cup boots of Klose. Instead, they were laboured, predictable, sluggish, lacking in fitness, insipid and, understandably, increasingly nervous.
Although they only needed to win to progress, they never looked as if they believed they would, never looked assured and as the game went on, they looked increasingly panicked. Had the South Koreans been more clinical themselves, they’d have put the game away long before two injury times added insult to injury for the Germans. A long inquest is looming for Die Mannschaft and for some, it isn’t going to be pretty.
Mexico 0 Sweden 3 (Group F)
In a rare outbreak of footballing justice, Germany’s failure rescued Mexico who would otherwise have been on their way after they were thrashed 3-0 by a Swedish side that responded magnificently to that late blow from the Germans in their previous game and absolutely wiped the floor with Mexico in the second half.
Where Mexico had played such enthralling football in their first two games, they ran out of steam in this one and the Swedes went on the rampage in the second half. It might need to be whispered, but rather than being weakened by an absence of Zlatan, the Swedish team as a whole has come into its own and looks a better all round proposition. Like plenty of other nations, they’ll be looking at the remaining 15 and thinking, “nothing much to worry about here”.
Serbia 0 Brazil 2 (Group E)
Brazil did what they had to do against Serbia to top their group and earn a tie with Mexico. They were functional again it’s true, but there was a sense of improvement about them as they despatched Serbia, a 10 minute wobble in the second half notwithstanding. PhIlippe Coutinho looks the key to their fortunes as we get deeper into the competition, for all that Neymar is desperate to make it all about him.
Coutinho has a vision and a deftness of touch that is Brazilian through and through, but he is also the consummate team man, everything he does being for the benefit of the collective rather than himself. Along with Luka Modric and Kevin de Bruyne, he looks the man who could elevate a mundane competition into an art form in the knockout phase and let us hope that is the case and turns Russia 2018 into something above the ordinary.
Switzerland 2 Costa Rica 2 (Group E)
With all due respect, I doubt anyone from the Swiss side is likely to do that, through to take in Sweden after a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica. They’ve moved through the competition solidly enough, efficient, reliable, metronomic but they are not going to set the pulses racing.
But who knows, if they remake “The Third Man” in a few years, maybe Harry Lime will have to add “the World Cup” to the cuckoo clock in the list of Swiss accomplishments. Stranger things have happened. Ask Joachim Low.
Japan 0 Poland 1 (Group H)
Senegal 0 Colombia 1 (Group H)
England 0 Belgium 1 (Group G)
Panama 1 Tunisia 2 (Group G)
If only he wasn’t unavoidably dead, Kafka would be having a whale of a time with World Cup 2018 and the tangled web of incomprehensibility that the new order is creating.
Once upon a time, you actually had to play football matches to separate equal teams. These were days when travel was tougher, when footballers were supposedly less fit, but if sides found themselves locked together at the end of the group stage, they went off and had themselves a play-off game.
In these modern times of course, such minor trifles over who is the best team are of no importance, especially when trying to find something as inconsequential as the champions of the world. What matters is the primacy of television schedules and nothing, repeat nothing, can interfere with those.
So it is today that Senegal, level in all important respects with Japan – points, goal difference, goals scored – are on their way home from the World Cup for the deplorable offence of having a marginally worse disciplinary record. No, really.
First off, we can debate endlessly just what a worse disciplinary record is. In a game that’s obsessed with “the show” – see how all the rule changes over the late 20 years have been implemented to increase the number of goals – isn’t it more fun to watch a team that scythes into every blood curdling tackle with a will to wound than watching one for whom it’s all about being nice to each other?
What gets more bums on seats, Game of Thrones or Antiques Roadshow? We’re not talking about real life here. We just want some blood and guts thanks. Give the trophy to the team with most red cards, and if they’ve severed the head of a centre-forward on their way, they can keep it an extra four years.
The aftermath of it all will, inevitably, be the minute analysis of Japan and Senegal’s games, checking every moment to see if cards were awarded “correctly” or not, whether others should have been flashed. The ultimate consequence will certainly be the extension of VAR in yet more corners of the game, such that all fouls will be subject to it, as will all those missed, with a jury handing out yellows and reds retrospectively. Pandora’s Box is open and can never be nailed down again.
The sour taste is worse yet for Senegal had a first half penalty overruled by VAR and because Japan and Poland played out the last few minutes of the game by simply passing the ball amongst themselves, Japan knowing that by not conceding – nor tackling – they would likely go through. That would not necessarily have been the case had Japan known they were facing a play-off with Senegal if things were tied up.
This is no way to run a railroad as they used to say and surely it has to be addressed for the future? In the meantime, FIFA can think themselves lucky that Senegal, a nation with a healthy dose of perspective about football’s real importance, are involved. There are plenty of nations, including some who didn’t make it this time around, who would have been on the phone to their lawyers the minute the final whistle blew.
England and Belgium duly completed the qualification formalities, Belgium winning a game both sides valiantly tried to lose in order to avoid Brazil, leaving us with the last 16 at last – 15 days of football to essentially get rid of Germany and Poland. It leaves us with a knockout phase which, at present, lacks an outstanding side, with none of the pre-tournament favourites standing head and shoulders above the rest.
Much will depend on the vagaries of injuries and suspensions, as well as a bit of luck with the draw. If you had to pick a winner at present, they would all come from the top half of the draw – Brazil and Belgium the most likely, France and Uruguay with potential. But they might punch each other out, exhausting each other before the end, leaving a space for Spain, Croatia or England, perhaps Colombia too, to nip in.
