Can Ange Bring Glory Home To Tottenham?

Another Empty Season

Alas, as is so often the case in this particular corner of North London, the season ended in yet more fractured remnants of aspirations, scattered like stardust across the desolate expanse of disillusionment. Spurs have, arguably, the finest football stadium in world football, the finest training facilities in the Premier League.

They used to employ Harry Kane who can barely piss without scoring a goal. They had Son. Not too long ago they had Luka Modric, the finest midfield player of his generation. They had Cristian Erikson. They had Michael Carrick. They once had Kyle Walker who now hasn’t enough space in his home for all his accumulated silverware. They had Jose Mourinho. They had Antonio Conte. Serial winners who couldn’t administer enough medicine to cure the Tottenham virus of non-achievement.

Ange Ball To The Rescue!

And then suddenly the fans had ‘Angeball.’ And boy wasn’t ‘Angeball’ great to watch? And let’s be honest. Isn’t football played at its best supposed to be beautiful? A woven tapestry of collective artistry that enraptures the senses and stirs the soul with its visceral splendour. Audere est Facere is the club’s Latin motto. ‘To Dare is to Do.’ Alas, while there was plenty of daring, there wasn’t very much doing unless of course, you include Cristian Romero who would ‘do’ anyone who came within six feet of him!

And let it not be forgotten that the beautiful Tottenham Hotspur stadium screams it from the stadium banner, ‘The Game is About Glory.’ Yes, indeed it is. But for Spurs, glory is a but a starless sky and a continuing haunting melody of unfulfilled promise, a void that longs to be filled.

Glory currently resides at Manchester City who have been drowning in it season after season. Liverpool still feels its warm embrace. Chelsea and Manchester United have taken long sips from Glory’s cup and Arsenal almost reacquainted themselves with its delicious flavour.

For Tottenham Hotspur however, glory remains the missing child who not only refuses to come home but adamantly refuses to divulge their whereabouts. Through the empty years, team after team, and manager after manager has sought the child out. Millions upon millions have been shelled out on the search. Missing persons were called. The police have been forever on the lookout. Managerial bounty hunters were brought in to track him down. Nothing worked. Even a brand-new home was built to welcome him home and now Ange stands with arms outstretched, a father hopefully to welcome home the missing child.

Will Glory Come Home To Tottenham?

Tottenham will play second tier European football this season. Postecoglu, like every predecessor, will be given more millions by Daniel Levy to strengthen the squad in order to finally find glory and bring him home to the crucible of suffering. That’s where the souls of everyone connected to this great club are forged in the haunting melody of failure upon failure. Those who long only for the object of their devotion to rise, phoenix-like, from the ashes of anguish. Including me!! Roll on kick-off!