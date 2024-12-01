USWNT Tie With England At Packed Wembley Stadium

The second half unfolded like the first. There was relentless U.S. pressure that didn’t pay off (Horan put the ball in but was whistled offside), followed by a stretch when England seemed to settle in and level the playing field. The Lionesses, who are preparing to defend their continental title next summer in Switzerland, enjoyed their most threatening spell as the match approached the hour mark. The hosts then got a break when a penalty kick awarded by referee Lina Lehtovaara for an apparent 64th-minute handball by England’s Alex Greenwood was correctly reversed after video review.

Hayes had inserted Yazmeen Ryan for Sears at halftime, then sent on Korbin Albert and Jaedyn Shaw for Thompson and fellow forward Lynn Williams in the 73rd. England’s Beth Mead and Lavelle, who remained the most dangerous player on the pitch, traded chances. In the 88th, Horan made way for debutant Ally Sentnor, the Utah Royals FC striker who won the Bronze Ball at this year’s Under-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup. But time expired before the subs could find a breakthrough.

The Americans outshot England, 10-4, and put three chances on frame to the Lionesses’ one. The hosts narrowed the possession gap with an improved last half-hour but the USA, driven forward by Lavelle, remained the more dangerous team. Nevertheless, the visitors were shut out for the first time since a July draw against Costa Rica and for just the third time in 22 matches this year.

The USA now leads the all-time series against England 12W-5L-3D, with a 1W-2L-1D mark on English soil. The Americans are 17W-1L-4D overall in 2024.