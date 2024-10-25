USWNT Beat Iceland In Austin

Celebrating a record fifth Olympic title before 18,580 fans in Austin, Texas, the Americans took the lead on a first-half goal by the only non-Olympian in the starting lineup: teenage forward Alyssa Thompson. They then won the match with a breathtaking, 85th-minute strike from substitute Jaedyn Shaw. Sophia Smith added an insurance tally with a goal equally as brilliant and Yazmeen Ryan and Hal Hershfelt made their USWNT debuts on a festive and warm evening in Austin.





It was the USWNT’s first game since besting Brazil, 1-0, in the Olympic final two-and-a-half months ago in Paris and the first of two games against Iceland, as well as the first of three matches during this international window.

In her 11th match on the U.S. bench, Hayes selected a starting lineup that featured 10 Olympians, including six who started the gold medal match. Then there was Thompson, the 19-year-old Angel City FC forward making her first USWNT appearance since a December 2023 friendly against China PR. She played on the right side of a forward line led by striker Lynn Williams and anchored on the left by Mallory Swanson, who scored the only goal of the Olympic final.

Meanwhile, at the opening whistle — and just one day short of nine years since making her international debut — center back Emily Sonnett became the 45th player in USWNT history to earn 100 caps. She was the fifth of Hayes’ 11 starters to have reached that milestone and the fourth to do so this calendar year.