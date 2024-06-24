USMNT Start Copa America With Win Over Bolivia

The USA won an early corner kick and instead of playing it toward the six-yard box, Pulisic touched it short to Tim Weah and then jogged toward the upper left corner of the penalty area. Weah returned the ball and Pulisic took a touch to his right before lashing an inch-perfect, curling blast that flew just out of reach of Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra. As a 17-year-old, Pulisic scored his debut USMNT goal against the same netminder during a 2016 friendly. On Sunday, Pulisic tallied his 30th goal, pulling him alongside Brian McBride at fifth on the all-time list.

Now 25 and coming off a career season at AC Milan, Pulisic has reached 30 goals in a USMNT-record 69 caps. He’s the second-youngest player to hit that milestone, behind only Landon Donovan.

The Americans remained in command as the match settled down and as Bolivia, ranked 84th in the world, bent but refused to break. As halftime approached, the USA’s dominance in possession finally paid off. Pulisic was the instigator again in the 44th minute, drifting centrally and dropping a bit deeper to receive a feed from Gio Reyna, who put in an effective two-way performance. Pulisic turned and dribbled through the heart of the Bolivian half, drawing several defenders toward him before feeding an open Balogun on the left. The AS Monaco striker’s left-footed finish, on his third shot of the period, marked his fourth goal in a U.S. jersey and first of 2024.