USMNT Start 2025 With Win Over Venezuela

A trio of impressive goals from two debutants and an Olympian staked a young U.S. Men’s National team to a resounding 3-1 win over Venezuela in Saturday’s friendly in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The USA opened its annual January camp with a confident and decisive performance before 18,008 fans at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium. Eight Americans earned their first cap, and coach Mauricio Pochettino got a look at several prospects and rising stars while earning a fourth victory in his fifth match in charge. Midfielder Jack McGlynn (an Olympian with one previous senior appearance) and forwards Patrick Agyemang and Matko Miljevic (the debutants), each scored their first USMNT goal.

This month’s camp will conclude in Orlando with a Jan. 22 match against Concacaf rival Costa Rica at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff time is 7 p.m. ET and the broadcast will be available on TNT, TruTV, Universo, Max, Peacock and Fútbol de Primera radio.

Since the start of the 2002 World Cup cycle, 30 men who earned their first or second USMNT cap during a winter camp went on to make a World Cup squad. Pochettino embraced January camp’s purpose and potential in Fort Lauderdale, starting eight first or second timers against Venezuela.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, a 2024 Olympian and a 2023 MLS champion with the Columbus Crew, earned his third USMNT nod and backstopped a starting XI that featured a half dozen debutants: Agyemang, Miljevic (a Miami native), wingers Caden Clark and Brian Gutiérrez, left back Max Arfsten and center back George Campbell.

Nineteen-year-old midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, playing on his home turf, and McGlynn earned their second caps, while veterans Miles Robinson (the captain) and Shaq Moore offered some seasoning in defense.

Venezuela’s lineup was slightly more experienced. Four international debutants were scattered through an XI anchored by 36-year-old defender Roberto Rosales (96 caps) and goalkeeper Wuilker Feríñez (41 caps), who earned the shutout in Venezuela’s 3-0 defeat of the USMNT in a June 2019 friendly in Cincinnati.