USMNT Lose To Rivals Mexico In Guadalajara

The Estadio Akron was packed for 17th-ranked Mexico’s first official home game in 11 months, and Ream, Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson were the only American starters who’d ever faced El Tri away. Although the 18th-ranked USA held both its shape and its nerve during a cagey opening quarter hour, a foul about nine yards beyond the U.S. penalty area offered the hosts an opening.

Fulham’s Jiménez stepped up. The 33-year-old hadn’t played for Mexico in 11 months, but he expertly spun a perfect, 22nd-minute free kick over the U.S. wall and toward the upper-right corner of the net. Goalkeeper Matt Turner leaped to his left and was able to get a slight touch to it as the ball flew in. It was Jiménez’s 34th goal for El Tri, moving him into a tie for fifth all-time, and it sparked a stretch of Mexican momentum.

Kristoffer Lund and Club América’s Alex Zendejas replaced Antonee Robinson and Musah, respectively, after halftime. Mexico doubled its advantage before the new alignment could get settled. Jiménez was the catalyst in the 49th minute, losing possession to Ream in the penalty area but then winning it back with a well-executed tackle from behind that sent the ball to César Huerta. The Pumas forward then finished the play from 13 yards.

Pochettino inserted his other Liga MX player, Monterrey’s Brandon Vazquez, in the 63rd minute, along with Haji Wright and Tanner Tessmann. The USA’s first good scoring chance came seconds later, as Lund barely mis-timed a volley of an exquisite, deep cross from Zendejas. Vazquez then raced onto a slick through ball from Aaronson in the 79th, ripping a shot that forced an alert save from Mexico’s Luis Malagón.