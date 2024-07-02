USMNT Crash Out Of Copa America

The USA’s fortunes rose and fell in the second half. Just after the hour mark, many of the 55,460 fans in the stands at Arrowhead, as well as those in uniform, became aware that Bolivia had drawn level with Panama. At that point, a 0-0 draw with Uruguay would have been enough to send the USMNT through to the knockout stage. But a few minutes later, the 15-time Copa América champion was in front. FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo hit a well-placed header that forced a diving save from Turner. But La Celeste’s other center back, Olivera, reached the rebound first. It appeared Olivera might have been slightly offside when Araújo made contact, but the VAR upheld the goal after several minutes of review.

Panama scored a second in Orlando shortly thereafter, leaving the USA with no choice but to go for the come-from-behind win. Berhalter inserted attackers Josh Sargent and Haji Wright and despite spells of threatening possession and a few frantic moments in the Uruguay penalty area, the hosts couldn’t break through. Wright’s deflected shot in the 87th, which was covered up by Rochet, proved to be the most promising chance. The U.S. managed eight shots overall, with three on target.

With their 2024 Copa América concluded, the USMNT will reconvene in early September for home friendlies against Concacaf rival Canada (Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Kan.) and newly crowned OFC Nations Cup winner New Zealand (Sept. 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio). The USA’s next major tournament is the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, at which it will seek its eighth regional championship.