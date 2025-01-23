USMNT Beat Costa Rica 3-0 At January Camp

An exquisite first-half link-up between striker Brian White and a bloodied Diego Luna and a triumphant return by goalkeeper Zack Steffen helped spark the U.S. Men’s National Team to a hard-fought 3-0 shutout win over Costa Rica in Wednesday’s friendly in Orlando, Fla.

Caden Clark and Patrick Agyemang added second-half goals and the Americans celebrated the conclusion of a successful January camp before 13,580 fans at Inter&Co Stadium. It was their second victory in four days. The USA defeated Venezuela, 3-1, on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The USMNT is now 20W-17L-6D all-time against Costa Rica (20W-6L-4D on home soil), and 5W-1L-0D under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

As expected in a camp with a focus on player evaluation, Pochettino rotated his lineup considerably. Miles Robinson (playing right back instead of centrally), midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and winger Brian Gutiérrez were the only holdovers from the group that started against Venezuela.

Steffen earned his first cap since the World Cup qualifying finale in Costa Rica in March 2022, while captain Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman partnered in central defense for the first time since the subsequent round-of-16 loss to the Netherlands in Qatar.

Emeka Eneli and winger Indiana Vassilev each earned their first USMNT starts. Left back DeJuan Jones and White filled out Pochettino’s XI.

Playing for the first time under former Mexico manager Miguel Herrera, Costa Rica fielded four international debutants. Its most seasoned starter was goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado (25 caps), who faced the USA in 2019 and 2020 friendlies and then relieved Keylor Navas toward the end of that March 2022 qualifier.