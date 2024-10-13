USMNT Beat Panama In Coach Pochettino Debut

Pochettino’s first starting XI included a few intriguing wrinkles, led by the tandem of 22-year-old center midfielders Gianluca Busio and Aiden Morris that anchored the USA’s 4-2-3-1. Musah, whose national team minutes had typically been spent in the middle, was higher and on the right. Christian Pulisic patrolled the left flank and Brenden Aaronson played underneath striker Josh Sargent, who started for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Veteran center back Tim Ream captained the side and became the 10th USMNT field player to earn a cap after turning 37, and the first since Preki in 2001.

The hosts began the game at a high pace and by putting Los Canaleros under high pressure, and Pulisic and left back Antonee Robinson created a couple promising looks in the opening moments. Although the Americans held most of the ball during the first half and created four corner kicks to Panama’s one, clear scoring chances were at a premium until the closing minutes of the period.

Pulisic created the first one with a smart, 39th-minute steal in midfield and then a through ball to Aaronson, whose 18-yard blast was parried away by Panama’s Orlando Mosquera. Two minutes later, Sargent latched onto a deflected cross from Busio but ripped his eight-yard bid over the crossbar.

The ball didn’t go in, but the USA was starting to threaten and the inevitable goal came from an unlikely source.