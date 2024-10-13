USMNT Beat Panama In Coach Pochettino Debut

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino earned a debut win and midfielder Yunus Musah celebrated his first international goal as the U.S. Men’s National Team defeated Panama, 2-0, in Saturday’s Hispanic Heritage Match, presented by AT&T.
USA 2 Panama 0
The friendly played before a crowd of 20,239 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, marked the auspicious start of a new era for the USMNT, which took the field under Pochettino for the first time. The renowned Argentine manager, who was appointed last month, became the fourth coach in U.S. Soccer’s modern era to win his debut match, joining Bora Milutinovic (1991), Bob Bradley (2007) and Gregg Berhalter (2019).
The victory, capped by a stoppage-time strike from native Texan Ricardo Pepi, snapped the USA’s four-game winless run as well as its two-game skid against Panama. Los Canaleroseliminated the Americans in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals on penalties, then overcame a 10-man USMNT, 2-1, during the group stage of this summer’s Copa América.
The result also lifted the USA’s record in Austin to a perfect 5-0-0, with each win coming by shutout.
First Half
Pochettino’s first starting XI included a few intriguing wrinkles, led by the tandem of 22-year-old center midfielders Gianluca Busio and Aiden Morris that anchored the USA’s 4-2-3-1. Musah, whose national team minutes had typically been spent in the middle, was higher and on the right. Christian Pulisic patrolled the left flank and Brenden Aaronson played underneath striker Josh Sargent, who started for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Veteran center back Tim Ream captained the side and became the 10th USMNT field player to earn a cap after turning 37, and the first since Preki in 2001.
The hosts began the game at a high pace and by putting Los Canaleros under high pressure, and Pulisic and left back Antonee Robinson created a couple promising looks in the opening moments. Although the Americans held most of the ball during the first half and created four corner kicks to Panama’s one, clear scoring chances were at a premium until the closing minutes of the period.
Pulisic created the first one with a smart, 39th-minute steal in midfield and then a through ball to Aaronson, whose 18-yard blast was parried away by Panama’s Orlando Mosquera. Two minutes later, Sargent latched onto a deflected cross from Busio but ripped his eight-yard bid over the crossbar.
The ball didn’t go in, but the USA was starting to threaten and the inevitable goal came from an unlikely source.
Second Half
Despite making a considerable impact over his first 41 national team matches, Musah hadn’t scored in a U.S. jersey. But when Pulisic and Aaronson carved open the Panamanian defense in the 49th minute, Musah raced toward goal like a seasoned finisher. Pulisic’s cross from the left was knee high and Musah beat Mosquera to the ball and volleyed it home.
It was Musah’s first goal of any kind since January 2022, when he scored for Valencia in a La Liga game at Atlético Madrid. The assist was Pulisic’s seventh goal contribution (4 goals, 3 assists) in six career games against Panama.
U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner preserved the host’s advantage in the 52nd with a brilliant, one-handed save on a shot from Panama’s Yoel Bárcenas, and then a quick recovery to deny Puma Rodríguez on the rebound.
Both sides substituted heavily in the final 25 minutes, as is typical in friendlies. Panama’s best chance to equalize was missed in the 87th by substitute forward José Fajardo, who had scored the winner at the Copa América. He lunged at a deep cross that had curled behind the American center backs, but shanked his shot wide right.
A trio of U.S. reserves killed off the game in the 94th minute. Malik Tillman fed Haji Wright near the left corner of the penalty area, and his cross reached Pepi in front of goal. The PSV Eindhoven striker made no mistake with his first-time shot and notched his 11th USMNT goal.
The USA’s 2024 record improved to 4-5-2 and its advantage in the all-time series against Panama increased to 18-3-7.
LINE UPS
USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally, 4-Mark McKenzie, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson (23-Kristoffer Lund, 67); 14-Gianluca Busio (15-Tanner Tessmann, 67), 7-Aidan Morris,; 6-Yunus Musah (21-Alex Zendejas, 85), 11-Brenden Aaronson (17-Malik Tillman, 78), 10-Christian Pulisic (19-Haji Wright, 67); 24-Josh Sargent (9-Ricardo Pepi, 67)
Substitutes not used: 16-Patrick Schulte, 18-Ethan Horvath, 2-Auston Trusty, 8-Weston McKennie, 12-Miles Robinson, 20-Brandon Vazquez
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
PAN: 22-Orlando Mosquera; 4-Fidel Escobar, 24-Edgardo Fariña (14-Jiovany Ramos, 61), 25-Roderick Miller (5-Abdiel Ayarza, 78); 23-Michael Murillo, 6-Cristian Martínez (16-Carlos Harvey, 70), 8-Adalberto Carrasquilla (20-Aníbal Godoy, 70), 2-César Blackman; 10-Edgar Bárcenas (Capt.) (13-Freddy Góndola, 70), 9-Eduardo Guerrero (17-José Fajardo, 69), 7-José Luis Rodríguez
Substitutes not used: 1-John Gunn, 12-César Samudio, 11-Tomás Rodríguez, 18-Ricardo Phillips, 19-Iván Anderson, 26-Kahiser Lenis
Head coach: Thomas Christiansen
Next Game
The October international window will continue and conclude with a trip to Guadalajara for Tuesday night’s friendly against host Mexico (10:30 p.m. ET; TNT, Max and Fútbol de Primera Radio). Pochettino’s second game in charge will be the first friendly between the bitter rivals on Mexican soil since August 2012. That match at the Estadio Azteca proved historic, as defender Michael Orozco’s late goal lifted the U.S. to a 1-0 win and its first victory over El Tri in 25 games in Mexico.