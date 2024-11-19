USMNT Beat Jamaica 4-2 In Missouri

The hosts opened the contest with almost three minutes of uninterrupted possession, which ended with a slick give-and-go between Weah and Robinson and then a blast from Weah that struck the left post. The Reggae Boyz appeared willing to cede the midfield, and the Americans looked comfortable passing, moving and probing for an opening. They found one in the 13th minute, shortly after Jamaica had finally committed some manpower to the attack.

Offered an opportunity to search for space behind Jamaica’s compact formation for the first time, the Americans launched a devastating counter that began with an outlet to Pulisic, who then found Weah on the left. He switched the ball to McKennie, his Juventus teammate, and McKennie then picked out Pulisic with a perfect, curving cross from the right. Pulisic beat Jamaica’s Andre Blake to the ball and finished inside the right post.

Twenty minutes later, Pulisic and McKennie unlocked the Reggae Boyz again. Tessman made the key pass, sending a ball from the midfield circle toward the right corner that McKennie was able to run down. He cut a feed back toward the top of the 18-yard box, which Tessman dummied brilliantly for Pulisic. His shot deflected off Jamaica’s Di’Shon Bernard and past a helpless Blake. Pulisic’s 33rd USMNT goal was also his team-leading fifth of 2024.

Pepi appeared to put the series out of reach in the 43rd minute. He pressured Blake into a poor clearance that was controlled by Robinson and Weah on the left. Robinson found Pepi at the top of the penalty area, and the in-form striker turned deftly on the ball and laced a low, 20-yard shot just beyond the diving Blake and inside the right post. It was Pepi’s third goal in his three appearances under Pochettino (he notched the only goal in the quarterfinal opener in Kingston). He also has six for PSV Eindhoven this fall.