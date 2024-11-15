USMNT Beat Jamaica In Quarter-Final 1st Leg

The Reggae Boyz quickly established the terms of engagement — they would press when able (using an uneven playing surface to their advantage), but otherwise would defend with five across the back and then try to bypass the U.S. midfield in transition.

But the 18th-ranked Americans quickly found an answer. After a disjointed first few minutes, the visitors pulled ahead in the fifth on a brilliant link-up between Pulisic and Pepi. Pulisic and Cardoso set the table with a brisk exchange of passes and as the Reggae Boyz drifted toward Pulisic, they took their eyes off Pepi. Pulisic, who earned his 75th international appearance tonight, accelerated into the space between the midfielders and defense and then played Pepi through with a perfectly weighted pass. Pepi knocked the ball into the penalty area and then sent a right-footed shot off the inside of the left post and in.

It was Pepi’s 12th USMNT goal, his second of 2024 (in 10 games), his third against Jamaica and his second under Pochettino – he also scored in the Panama friendly.

Both Robinson and Pulisic missed subsequent chances before Jamaica earned a golden opportunity to equalize. Turner was whistled for a 12th-minute foul on Shamar Nicholson after the Spartak Moscow striker had dribbled past McKenzie and Ream. Turner then made emphatic amends, lunging to his right to parry Demarai Gray’s penalty kick. The Crystal Palace keeper has saved three of the eight penalties he’s faced with the USA (two of those saves came against Jamaica).

The Americans took the lead into intermission as the pace of the game remained relatively high, but precision proved elusive for both sides within the bumpy confines of “The Office.”