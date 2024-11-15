USMNT Beat Jamaica In Quarter-Final 1st Leg

The USMNT defeated Jamaica 1-0 Thursday in the choppy and contentious opener of its Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series in Kingston, taking an important step toward qualifying for two crucial competitions next year.
Ricardo Pepi scored an early goal at the National Stadium and goalkeeper Matt Turner saved a penalty kick as the Americans delivered new head coach Mauricio Pochettino his first competitive international win. The USA will take its hard-earned, one-goal aggregate advantage into the second and deciding leg of the quarterfinal on Monday (details below).
Jamaica 0 USA 1
At stake this month is a berth in both the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals, scheduled for March, and next summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, the region’s biennial championship tournament. Those will be the USMNT’s only competitive opportunities ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The loser of this quarterfinal will miss out on the Nations League final four and contest a Gold Cup qualifying playoff instead. The USA lifted the trophy in each of the Nations League’s first three editions.
In his third game as USMNT manager, Pochettino named a starting XI that featured the same goalkeeper and back four he fielded in his debut, a 2-0 friendly win over Panama last month. Turner was in net, behind defenders Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, captain Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson.
Midfielders Weston McKennie and Johnny Cardoso earned their first caps under the new coach, while Yunus Musah was deployed in the same right wing role he played against Panama, against whom he scored his first international goal. Pepi, Tanner Tessman and Christian Pulisic, who became the 33rd USMNT player to reach 75 caps, rounded out the American starters at the venue known affectionally as “The Office.”
First Half
The Reggae Boyz quickly established the terms of engagement — they would press when able (using an uneven playing surface to their advantage), but otherwise would defend with five across the back and then try to bypass the U.S. midfield in transition.
But the 18th-ranked Americans quickly found an answer. After a disjointed first few minutes, the visitors pulled ahead in the fifth on a brilliant link-up between Pulisic and Pepi. Pulisic and Cardoso set the table with a brisk exchange of passes and as the Reggae Boyz drifted toward Pulisic, they took their eyes off Pepi. Pulisic, who earned his 75th international appearance tonight, accelerated into the space between the midfielders and defense and then played Pepi through with a perfectly weighted pass. Pepi knocked the ball into the penalty area and then sent a right-footed shot off the inside of the left post and in.
It was Pepi’s 12th USMNT goal, his second of 2024 (in 10 games), his third against Jamaica and his second under Pochettino – he also scored in the Panama friendly.
Both Robinson and Pulisic missed subsequent chances before Jamaica earned a golden opportunity to equalize. Turner was whistled for a 12th-minute foul on Shamar Nicholson after the Spartak Moscow striker had dribbled past McKenzie and Ream. Turner then made emphatic amends, lunging to his right to parry Demarai Gray’s penalty kick. The Crystal Palace keeper has saved three of the eight penalties he’s faced with the USA (two of those saves came against Jamaica).
The Americans took the lead into intermission as the pace of the game remained relatively high, but precision proved elusive for both sides within the bumpy confines of “The Office.”
Second Half
After halftime, the visitors appeared more comfortable with the ball and were able to tilt the field more frequently toward Jamaica’s end. The Reggae Boyz’ attacking forays in the opening 15 minutes were brief, but they finally reclaimed some momentum after the hour mark. A timely, goal-mouth tackle from Musah on Jamaica’s Mason Holgate stymied a close-range chance in the 65th, and Turner got his hands to a swerving, goal-bound corner kick shortly thereafter.
Midfielder Malik Tillman had relieved an injured Cardoso midway through the first half and in the 72nd minute, Pochettino inserted striker Brandon Vazquez and midfielder Gianluca Busio for Pepi and McKennie. The match became increasingly nervy and combative as it entered the stretch run. There were frequent stoppages and seven second-half yellow cards, one of which was Holgate’s second. The USA’s best chance to double its lead came in the 83rd, but Vazquez couldn’t put enough on his first-time shot to beat Jamaica’s Andre Blake.
Playing against 10 following Holgate’s 86th-minute ejection, the Americans calmly closed out their fourth all-time win on Jamaican soil (4W-1L-6D) and just their second in a competitive match. They had beaten the Reggae Boyz in a World Cup qualifier back in 2013. The USA now leads the all-time series, 24W-3L-10D. In addition, Pochettino became just the third full-time USMNT manager to win his first competitive away game, following Bob Bradley (at Barbados in 2008) and Steve Sampson (at Trinidad & Tobago in 1996).
USMNT Line Up
1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally, 4-Mark McKenzie, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson; 15-Johnny Cardoso (17-Malik Tillman, 21), 18-Tanner Tessmann (2-Auston Trusty, 87); 6-Yunus Musah (7-Alex Zendejas, 87), 8-Weston McKennie (14-Gianluca Busio, 72), 10-Christian Pulisic; 9-Ricardo Pepi (20-Brandon Vazquez, 72)
Substitutes not used: 16-Patrick Schulte, 21-Diego Kochen, 23-Zack Steffen, 3-Chris Richards, 12-Miles Robinson, 19-Cade Cowell
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
Jamaica Line Up
1-Andre Blake (Capt.); 3-Mason Holgate, 4-Amari’I Bell, 17-Damion Lowe; 2-Dexter Lembikisa (12-Tayvon Gray, 88), 22-Gregory Leigh (14-Isaac Hayden, 46), 10-Demarai Gray (20-Renaldo Cephas, 46), 15-Joel Latibeaudiere, 8-Kasey Palmer (18-Tyreek Magee, 58), 7-Leon Bell, 11-Shamar Nicholson (21-Romario Williams, 77)
Substitutes not used: 13-Shaquan Davis, 23-Jahmali Waite, 5-Richard King, 6-Di’shon Bernard, 9-Kaheim Dixon, 16-Karoy Anderson, 19-Jahshaun Anglin
Head coach: Steve McClaren
Next Up For USMNT
The USA will take its hard-earned, one-goal aggregate advantage into the second and deciding leg of the quarterfinal, which will be played Nov. 18 at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Mo. (8 p.m. ET; TNT, TruTV, Universo, Max, Peacock and Fútbol de Primera Radio). Check out our live soccer on TV schedule for more fixtures.