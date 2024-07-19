The English Cabbage Patch

Yes, I can still feel your pain and share the harrowing descent into the abyss of despondency. The footballing nation of England once buoyant with aspirations is suddenly ensnared in a maelstrom of sorrow, and mightily pissed off!

However, I would ask you to consider for a moment if you will, a garden allotment. The owner of said piece of land grows very fine tomatoes. His onions often win awards at the summer fare. And his beetroot is the finest among all of his fellow allotmentees. But try as he might he just cannot grow broccoli.

For many years he has tried every trick in the book. He has tried different seeds, turned and re-turned the sod, asked for professional advice, watched other expert growers in this field and copied their methods, but the space reserved for broccoli cultivation remains fallow.

And so it goes for our national football team. Our tomatoes are our defenders. They grow everywhere like mint on a pavement. Onions are our central defenders, new ones full of promise sprouting up with gleeful regularity, and the beetroot of our strikers have been some of our sweetest harvests.

And yet the midfield. Ah yes, the midfield. That is our broccoli. The midfield, that fulcrum of the footballing cosmos. Within its bounds, maestros of craft and strategy weave an intricate tapestry of passes and feints their movements a sublime pas de deux of precision and agility. And yet as you read that sentence your mind doesn’t present you with images of Jordan Henderson, but with the image of a Tony Kroos, a Luka Modric, Kevin De Bryune or N’golo Kante.