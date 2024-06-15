Ten-Man NYCFC Fall To Columbus Crew

The second period saw one change for City as Andrés Perea replaced Ojeda. The visitors would draw level through Christian Ramirez in the 48th minute following consultation with the Video Assistant Referee.



Columbus’ bright start to the half would continue when they took the lead in the 53rd minute through Mo Farsi from close range. City were not to be deterred, however, and a great ball in behind for Martínez allowed him to get off a shot that zipped by Schulte’s far post.



That would prove to be Martínez’s last involvement with Cushing turning to his bench in the 56th minute to replace the Costa Rican with Maxi Moralez.



City almost claimed an equalizer in the wake of that change, with Rodríguez once again the architect. His outside-of-the-boot pass found Wolf in behind, but the midfielder could not convert from a tight angle.



The Crew were awarded a penalty following a lengthy consultation with VAR. Wolf was the man adjudged to have committed the foul and that allowed Hernández to convert from the spot in the 65th minute.



The 74th minute would see Christian McFarlane make his MLS debut as he entered the game alongside Malachi Jones – the pair replacing Tayvon Gray and Wolf. The 17-year-old almost made an instant impact after his devilish delivery found Perea free in the box. Unfortunately, his teammate could not turn it towards goal.



City were still proving a threat despite being a man down, and Jones would be the next City player to come close. A well-worked move created an overload down the right, but Jones’ first-time effort failed to hit the target.



Still pushing for a route back into the game, City were rewarded with a second goal in the 86th minute through Rodríguez. The forward was found with a wonderful ball over the top by Moralez, and after rounding Schulte he put the ball into the empty net.



Buoyed by the goal, City continued to push for an equalizer. Several dangerous corners in quick succession tested the resolve of the Columbus defense, but they were ultimately able to clear them.



Jones’ pace and trickery down the right was proving a challenge for Columbus, and his low cross almost found McFarlane free at the back post – a last-ditch clearance denying the defender a debut goal.



Unfortunately, an equalizer would not arrive and that forced City to accept a 3-2 defeat to the Crew, a result that ended their winning run in MLS.