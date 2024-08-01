The Full Scottish Premier Season Preview

However, their rivals across the city have been far busier, adding Jefte (Fluminese), Hamza Igamane (FAR Rabat), Connor Barron (Aberdeen), Mohamed Diomande (Nordsjaelland), Liam Kelly (Motherwell) and Clinton Nsiala (AC Milan) and signing Vaclav Cerny (Wolfsburg) and Oscar Cortes (Lens) on loan.

Still, this relative flurry of activity has failed to calm the nerves around Govan, and snafus with renovation work at Ibrox haven’t helped the mood.

Manager Philippe Clement has suggested in comments to the press that he hasn’t received the backing from the club’s board that he expected upon taking the job last November.

“We know of course theirs [Celtic] is a small renovation with a few details and they can build on their core. We have a big rebuild,” he told Sky Sports News.

Among punters and pundits, the feeling seems to be that even with the multitude of new additions, the ’Gers’ core remains insufficiently strong to catch Celtic—although we won’t know that for sure until the games begin. That moment comes Saturday, when the Ibrox—er, Hampden—side visit Hearts.

Here’s how the Full Scottish sees the coming season playing out.

Champions—Celtic

With the squad Brendan Rodgers has now, without any additional reinforcements, the Bhoys should have enough to win the league. Whether they have the depth to contend for the League and Scottish cups as well, though, remains to be seen. And, if the Hoops want to make noise in Europe, more will be needed.

Runner’s up—Rangers

That said, it won’t be easy, particularly if, to use Rodgers’ word, the Celtic board “snooze” on transfers. A run of injuries or a dip in form for several players could see Clement’s side come out on top. And, supporters’ concerns aside, the additions of players like Barron and Jefte should address weaknesses from last season.

European places—Hearts

should once again secure third in a canter. If they hold on to striker Lawrence Shankland, they could even edge closer to the top two.

Kilmarnock has only strengthened from a team that surprised many by finishing fourth. Stephen Robinson’s biggest signings in the summer are “Smoke” and “Mirrors,” but he will once again do more with less at St. Mirren; he’s got the track record. Tony Docherty’s Dundee could mount a challenge for fifth.

Middle of the pack

Aberdeen and Hibernian both have new managers (Jimmy Thelin and David Gray, respectively) but neither have done enough to rebuild their respective squads and improve on their disappointing results last season. Sixth place is possible for both; fifth would be unrealistically optimistic. Motherwell could also put pressure on both, as they did last season; yes, the Steelmen have lost some key players, but their youth development set-up continues to produce gems.

Relegation battle—Dundee United



return to the top flight, and look to have done enough to strengthen their squad to secure 10th place comfortably. Craig Levein takes over at St. Johnstone, but that may not be enough to keep the Perth side up. With Livingston relegated, Ross County will struggle to avoid the drop.