Rose Lavelle Goal Wins NWSL Title for Gotham FC

“Every winner is special,” said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós, who won his third trophy with the club. “We worked so hard for this moment. To become a champion is the moment the referee blows the whistle. Until that moment, you’re trying to be a champion and then you’re a champion forever.”

Gotham FC played a measured, confident game, preventing second-seeded Washington from registering a shot on target in a performance that perfectly reflected the team’s defensive strength this year. It was the fourth shutout of the Spirit this season – and the club’s second win over its longstanding rival.

The game-winning sequence in front of a sold-out PayPal Park crowd of 18,000 unfolded in typical Gotham fashion, with a magnificent long pass from standout rookie Sarah Schupansky, a driving, tormenting dribble from Bruninha and a sublime finish from one of the best players in the world.

Lavelle was named the NWSL Championship Match MVP for her performance in the final, winning the last major trophy an American in the NWSL can add to their mantle.