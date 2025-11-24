How to Find the Best Soccer Bars in Florida

Mention soccer in Florida, and most fans of a certain vintage will fondly remember the Tampa Bay Rowdies, an NASL team that achieved world fame in the 1970s with a title-winning team that included Rodney Marsh (dubbed the white Pele), Mike Connell, and David Robb. Today, Florida continues to attract the biggest names in soccer, including David Beckham, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez, to name but a few. The rise in popularity of the beautiful game in Florida has of course led to an explosion of dedicated soccer bars and supporters clubs throughout the Sunshine State. Join us as we take a trip around the best soccer bars in Florida.