Rangers Face Celtic in Make-or-Break Cup Final

As we’ve noted in this space previously, new leadership is taking the reins in Govan, and they are inheriting a club in crisis. Supporters unfurled a banner Thursday night—during the 1-1 draw against Tottenham in Europa League play—proclaiming: “Make Rangers Great Again.”

However, with problematic finances and uncertainty in the dugout, hopes that an active January transfer window could help this squad achieve greatness this term seem faint at best. Which is why Sunday is so vital, more so for ’Gers, current holders of the League Cup, than Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are flying domestically, undefeated in 30 matches dating back to last season. In Europe, they have yielded higher-than-expected returns in the Champions’ League, with qualification for the playoff round likely after six matches.

A win Sunday would bolster the Hoops’ domestic dominance and likely put Rodgers well on his way to his third (well, fourth, sort of) treble in the Parkhead hot-seat.

“[It’s] the next game [for us] and the next game we want to win,” Rodgers told the media Friday. Taking the first trophy of the season would be “a great way to have something tangible” to highlight the start to the season, he added.

For Rangers, though, it could mean everything. Bragging rights, yes, but also a much-needed sign of life. Indeed, a victory could spark a turnaround in fortunes and spur a challenge in the Prem.

And yet, it is hard to see it happening. Celtic are rolling; ’Gers struggled to earn a split of the spoils, at home, against an injury-depleted Spurs side, days after looking merely okay at Ross County on Sunday. The Staggies are only two points above the relegation zone.

Glasgow derbies are nothing if not unpredictable. However, if the seemingly predictable happens, Clement will cross that line in the sand. And find himself in the desert.