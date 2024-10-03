NYCFC Continue Streak With Win Over Cincinnati

City flew out of the blocks in the second half and almost doubled their lead in the 47th minute through Alonso Martínez. The forward was found in space by Kevin O’Toole, but failed to make clean contact with the ball and so saw his shot trickle wide.

Cincinnati were desperate to restore parity and in the 55th minute that saw Yuya Kubo wriggle free in the box and fire a shot straight at Freese.

A foul from Rodríguez on the edge of the area handed the visitors a dangerous freekick on the hour mark. Thankfully for City, Lucas Orellano’s shot at goal ended up well wide of the target.

Despite Cincinnati’s momentum, it would be City that claimed the next goal of the game after a blistering counterattack inspired by Rodríguez. His driving run and well-timed pass played Martínez through, with his exquisite curled finish crashing off the underside of the bar as it went in.

A chaotic two minutes saw City first score and then concede a penalty after Thiago Martins was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area. Lucho Acosta took the resulting spot kick and scored despite Freese’s best efforts to keep it out.

Things took another turn in the 74th minute when City were awarded a penalty of their own, following consultation with VAR. Andrés Perea was the man fouled in the area, and that allowed Rodríguez to step up and score his 10th league goal of the season.

Cushing opted to introduce a change in the wake of that goal, as Martínez departed and was replaced by Mounsef Bakrar. Further changes would follow in the 85th minute as Tayvon Gray and Birk Risa replaced Moralez and Ilenič.

Cincinnati continued to push for a route back into the contest and Corey Baird provided it for them with a goal in stoppage time. That set up a nervy end to the contest. Cushing turned to his bench for a final time in injury time to bring on Tanasijević in place of Rodríguez.

Thirteen minutes of stoppage time tested City’s defensive resolve, but they fought until the very end and were able to hold on for a huge 3-2 victory.