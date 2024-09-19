NYCFC Spanked In The Bronx

City had started brightly with early pressure with a series of corners, but it was the Union who would strike first from a set-piece on the quarter-hour mark. Olivier Mbaizo looped the ball back into the box after James Sands had cleared Kai Wagner’s delivery, and Baribo pounced to nod in from close range.

The forward almost doubled his tally a moment later, flicking Uhre’s cross goalward – but an excellent sliding block from Tanasijević deflected the effort wide. The Philadelphia frontmen would combine again however to net a second ten minutes after the opener.

Wagner was involved again, collecting a loose pass in the center before driving the ball forward. The pass squirmed under Thiago Martins’ foot to find Baribo, who then laid off for Uhre to curl beyond Matt Freese.

New York almost found a route back into the contest on the half-hour, as Tayvon Gray whipped an inch-perfect cross to Keaton Parks – but the midfielder could only fire straight at Andrew Rick.

The hosts were punished at the other end when Jim Curtin’s men added a third – Gazdag bundling the ball over the line after Baribo’s header from Jack McGlynn’s cross was spilled by Freese.

Desperate to spark a fightback before the break, City rallied. Martinez came agonizingly close to connecting with another Gray delivery at the backpost, before Santiago Rodríguez fired over the bar.

The Boys in Blue would grab themselves a lifeline on the brink of halftime through top scorer Martinez. Kevin O’Toole was the creator, receiving the ball on the left flank and curling perfectly into the path of the Costa Rican, who adjusted his body well to divert home on the volley for his 12th of the campaign.