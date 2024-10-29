NYCFC Lose Play-Off Opener Against Cincinnati

The second period saw an aggressive start from Cincinnati as they attempted to make the most of home-field advantage. Cincinnati would take the lead in the 51st minute after Yamil Asad nodded in a cross from Acosta.

The goal was followed by a sustained period of pressure on City’s goal that they were able to survive. On the hour mark Cushing made his first change of the game as he introduced Maxi Moralez in place of Hannes Wolf.

City managed their first real chance minutes later after Perea ran in behind and shook off his marker – his eventual shot forcing Celentano into a good save.

At the other end, Freese produced a sensational save down low to his left to deny Luca Orellano from close range after he was teed up by Acosta inside the area.

Cushing opted to make a tactical switch in the 76th minute as Julián Fernández replaced Keaton Parks.

City thought they had a penalty after Martínez appeared to be bundled over in the area by Chidozie Awoziem, but after consultation with VAR, the Costa Rican was adjudged to be offside.

A final pair of changes for New York would arrive in the 87th minute as they chased an equalizer – Mounsef Bakrar and Jovan Mijatović replacing Perea and Martínez. City almost drew level in stoppage time after a dangerous delivery from a freekick was only partially cleared – Rodríguez’s follow-up effort only narrowly going over the crossbar.

City’s hopes of finding an equalizer were dealt a blow deep into stoppage time when Tayvon Gray was shown a straight red card after a clash with Acosta. A late freekick for New York was eventually cleared by the hosts and that meant Cincinnati held on for the win, taking Game 1 of the series.