NYCFC Knocked Out Of Leagues Cup

Head Coach Nick Cushing named an unchanged side from the one that beat Tigres midweek, and that decision paid off instantly as City took the lead after just 12 seconds with the fastest goal in Club history.

Scored by Alonso Martínez, the Costa Rican’s willingness to press from kickoff saw him rewarded with a clean run on goal – his side-foot finish beating Patrick Schulte.

Columbus were desperate to mount a response and that saw Cucho Hernández register an early look at goal from distance, but it did not trouble Matt Freese.

City almost made it two in the 8th minute when Maxi Moralez sprang the offside trap. The Argentine drove toward goal but a last-ditch block denied him a goal.

An end-to-end first half saw Hannes Wolf register City’s next shot on goal, but he was unable to beat Schulte.

The Crew would draw level just before halftime after Hernández headed the ball past Freese from inside the area.