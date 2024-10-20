NYCFC Finish 6th In Conference, Head To Play-offs

The Boys in Blue started the game the stronger of the two sides, and after some early half-chances, Santiago Rodríguez tested Jonathan Sirois with an audacious bicycle kick in the 10th minute.

Sirois would be called into action again minutes later after a fierce effort by Tayvon Gray from distance – the goalkeeper tipping the shot behind for a New York corner.

Despite that early promise, City would fall behind in the 18th minute after Caden Clark was found free in the area.

The visitors were keen to find a quick response but almost fell further behind after Matt Freese misjudged a through ball and saw it bounce over his head. Thankfully for Freese, there on hand to sweep up was Thiago Martins as he took the ball away from danger.

City continued to control the ball as the half wore on, but in their way stood a compact and disciplined Montréal side. In the 36th minute, Hannes Wolf engineered a yard of space and fired off a shot that deflected just past Sirois’s post.

Six minutes later, Rodríguez tested Sirois again with a strike from distance that the goalkeeper was ultimately able to claim comfortably.

Unfortunately, Cushing’s side would again concede against the run of play in first-half stoppage time after Josef Martínez poked the ball past Freese from close range.