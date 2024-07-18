NYCFC Earn Hard-Fought Draw In Atlanta

The second half saw one change for City as Maxi Moralez replaced compatriot Ojeda. The little magician wasted no time involving himself and helped establish a sense of control for City in possession.



City almost earned a route back into the game in the 55th minute after Bakrar connected with Hannes Wolf’s low cross to the near post. Unfortunately, the striker’s shot flashed just wide.



Cushing would make his second change of the night in the 64th minute as Talles Magno entered in place of McFarlane.



A minute later, City were back in the contest after Bakrar pounced on a loose ball in the Atlanta penalty area to fire the ball through Guzan’s legs.



The forward had put a tireless shift in for City on the night and after running himself into the ground was replaced by Jovan Mijaotivć in the 73rd minute.



City were handed a chance to equalize from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute after Talles Magno was hauled down in the area by Brooks Lennon. The Brazilian opted to take the resulting spot-kick and calmly dispatched it to Guzan’s right.



Atlanta were desperate to restore their advantage and came within inches of achieving that goal when Jamal Thiaré powered a header toward goal from close range. The forward looked certain to score before a world-class save from Freese denied him.



Cushing’s final change of the night came in injury time as Piero Elias made his MLS debut in place of Julián Fernández. Despite a late chance for Atlanta, Talles Magno’s penalty would be the final goal of the night and confirmed a 2-2 draw on the night.