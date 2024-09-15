NYCFC Earn 1-1 Tie At DC United

Off the mark early in Ohio last time out, City chased another quick start with an early venture into the D.C. penalty area, as Alonso Martínez and Hannes Wolf put the hosts under immediate pressure.



The visitors saw appeals for a penalty waved away on 8’ when Kevin O’Toole’s effort was blocked by Aaron Herrera, before Martínez came inches away from setting up Wolf with a beautiful backheel assist – Lucas Bartlett hacking the ball away before the Austrian could slot home.



In a fine run of form with four wins from their last five – spearheaded by Golden Boot leader Benteke – D.C. responded with their first threat of the game, as Christopher McVey drilled goalward from distance, with Freese equal to the effort.



Undeterred, New York continued to create promising looks, opening up the hosts’ defense with incisive, one-touch play. There were further calls for a penalty when Martínez hit the ground under pressure from Bartlett after being released by Parks – but to no avail.



The lively Wolf then tested Alex Bono, cutting inside and curling from range midway through the first half, before Cushing’s men were awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark. It was O’Toole who won the spot-kick, upended by Pedro Santos after Martínez and Parks had done well to keep the chance alive, and Rodríguez stepped up to convert.



The Etihad Player of the Month made no mistake from 12 yards, confidently clipping a delightful Panenka down the middle for his ninth goal of the season.



The home side thought they had found an instant leveler when a rebounded free-kick fell to Gabriel Pirani, who fired past Freese – only for referee Ramy Touchan to disallow the goal for an offside offense by McVey (for an obstruction on Parks) after a VAR check.



New York then saw a goal ruled out at the other end as the clock struck 45. Collecting Sands’ through-ball, City’s top scorer Martínez finished well into the nearpost but was denied by the linesman’s flag.



Rodríguez’s blocked attempt proved the last major action of an eventful half with plenty of incident, and controversy.