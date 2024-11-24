NYCFC Crash Out Of MLS Playoffs

Both teams started with intent, but it was City who earned the game’s first corner after some lively opening exchanges.

At the other end, a long throw from the Red Bulls was thrown back in the box and landed at the feet of Dante Vanzeir. It was only a last-ditch block by Justin Haak that denied the Belgian a clear look at goal.

The game exploded into life in the 16th minute when Felipe Carballo pounced on a loose ball 25 yards out and fired a strike past Matt Freese.

City came within inches of equalizing five minutes later when Alonso Martínez attempted a bicycle kick that forced Carlos Coronel into a good save – Santiago Rodríguez blazing the subsequent rebound over.

The hosts would rue that missed chance minutes later when Vanzeir doubled the visitor’s advantage from a corner.

City nearly pulled one back after Hannes Wolf played Martínez in behind, but his poked effort was saved by Coronel.

The pair combined again in first-half injury time, but Martínez failed to make solid contact and the ball trickled away from goal.