NYCFC Beat Queretaro FC On Penalties

Querétaro registered the first chance of the second half when Lucas Rodríguez found a yard of space inside the area. The forward connected with the ball, but Barraza comfortably gathered his tame effort.



Talles Magno was proving a regular outlet for City in attack and in the 58th minute he produced a driving run and shot from distance that forced Allison into a save.



Forward Jovan Mijatović would enter the game a minute later as he replaced Bakrar. In the 66th minute, the Serbian rose highest at a corner to power a header toward goal that landed just over the crossbar.



Cushing would turn to his bench again in the 69th minute to introduce Ojeda and Martínez in place of Talles Magno and Fernández.



A rare foray forward from Querétaro in the 71st minute saw Ronaldo Cisneros attempt to catch Barraza out with an audacious effort from distance, but City’s shot-stopper was able to claim the ball.



City were still enjoying the majority of the ball and their latest attempt to find a goal saw substitute Martínez produce a rasping drive from distance that forced Allison into a brilliant save.



An injury to Mitja Ilenič in the 86th minute forced City into another change as Tayvon Gray checked into the game. Martínez was proving a consistent threat and he came within a whisker of scoring after his side-footed effort flashed just past the post.



A late rally from Querétaro saw Barraza called into action in stoppage time to palm away a powerful shot from Cisneros.



Despite City’s best efforts the two sides could not be separated during ninety minutes and we were forced to take a point each. As per the rules of Leagues Cup, a penalty shootout was then used to decide which team claimed the extra point.



After nine spot kicks City were able to emerge 4-3 winners – Barraza’s brilliant diving save to his left confirming the extra point for the hosts.