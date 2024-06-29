NYCFC Beat Orlando City 4-2 In The Bronx

The Lions ‘keeper could do nothing to prevent the opening tally of the night from Rodriguez, who continued his electric 2024 with a 30-yard daisy cutter that rifled into the bottom corner off the serve from Martinez.



Sadly, the party atmosphere inside the stadium was punctured when a sickening collision between Stajduhar and Jones caused both to be stretchered off after an extensive interruption to the game while they received treatment.



There would be 13 minutes of injury time to play as a result, but NYCFC would go in at the interval 3-0 up, thanks to a devastating double from the Boys in Blue right before the half.



Tayvon Gray was at the heart of both goals with brilliant assists; first, for Hannes Wolf after the Jamaican international defender showed great tenacity to get to the byline for the pullback, allowing the Austrian to thump in his shot at the near post.



Next, Gray turned on his turbo boosters to get to the byline and deliver an inviting cross to substitute Ojeda, who arrived at the back post to score his second Yankee Stadium goal in as many games.