NYCFC Beat CF Montreal 2-0 In Queens

The second period saw one change for City as Strahinja Tanasijević replaced Birk Risa at the back.



City started the second half in the ascendancy, and in the 53rd minute, a beautiful team move involving Parks, Tayvon Gray, and Wolf, finished with the Austrian pulling the ball back to Martínez in the box. The forward was able to connect with the ball but could not put his effort on target.



Martínez would not be denied minutes later, however, as he and Wolf combined once again to double City’s lead – the Austrian’s delightful dinked pass in behind allowing Martínez to volley the ball home in style.



Two almost became three two minutes later when Parks slid a precise pass to Ojeda that put him through 1-on-1. The forward did well to open his body and try to curl it around the goalkeeper but was denied by a good save.



Wolf was eager to add his name to the scoresheet and came close in the 68th minute after a dazzling 30-yard run took him into the penalty area. The forward was able to get off a shot from close range but saw goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois save his effort.



City’s defensive resolve was still being tested at the other end – forcing Tanasijevic into an inch-perfect tackle to deny Opoku a certain goal. In the 72nd minute, Cushing turned to his bench to introduce Andrés Perea and Julián Fernández in place of Parks and Wolf.



The hosts were eager to score a third before the night was over and Kevin O’Toole came close in the 76th minute after a corner made its way to him on the edge of the box. The defender’s rising drive with his right foot looked destined for the net before a fingertip save from Sirois.



Cushing would make a further change in the 88th minute as Mounsef Bakrar replaced Martínez. That would be the final act of note on the night and confirmed a 2-0 victory for City against CF Montréal.