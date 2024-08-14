NYCFC Advance To Leagues Cup Quarter-Final

The second half began with an equally quick pace with both teams eager to try and secure an advantage early on.



In the 56th minute, a driving run down the left from Christian McFarlane allowed him to pass the ball inside to Martínez. The Costa Rican took a touch to settle the ball but fired his shot narrowly wide.



Tigres would hit the woodwork in the 63rd minute through Ozziel Herrera. The winger’s header from a corner hit Freese’s post and was eventually cleared.



The Mexican side would rue that miss two minutes later when City took the lead through Rodríguez. The Uruguayan exchanged passes with Moralez and then calmly slotted the ball past Guzmán.



Cushing introduced his first change of the night in the 72nd minute as Justin Haak replaced Tanasijević.



Maxi Moralez would come close to extending City’s lead in the 79th minute with a shot from a tight angle, but his effort hit the side netting.



Further changes would arrive for City in the 85th minute as Mounsef Bakrar and Julián Fernández replaced Moralez and Martínez.



Tigres continued to desperately pursue an equalizer as the game headed into eight minutes of stoppage time.



A City breakaway in injury time gave Rodríguez the perfect chance to finish the game off, but he could not keep his effort on target. In the end, Rodríguez’s goal would prove enough for City to claim a memorable victory against Tigres in Leagues Cup.