Last Gasp James Sands Goal Saves NYCFC

NYCFC recorded a memorable draw at home against Inter Miami CF. A tightly contested first half saw neither side able to claim the opening goal. City started the second half the brighter of the two teams but fell behind in the 75th minute after Leonardo Campana scored from close range. City continued to push for an equalizer and were finally rewarded deep in stoppage time thanks to a bullet header from James Sands – his first goal for the Club. That would be enough for both teams to finish the game tied, and claim one point each.
NYCFC 1 Inter Miami 1
First Half
Second Half
Next Game
New York City FC heads across the Hudson River to take on rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday, September 28th at 7:30 pm ET at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Broadcast: Apple TV | Radio: nycfc.com/radio