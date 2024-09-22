Last Gasp James Sands Goal Saves NYCFC

The intensity that defined the first period carried over into the second half, as City twice went agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock just minutes after the restart. First Keaton Parks fired a shot wide from inside the box before Alonso Martínez saw a long-range effort whistle just wide.

City were in the ascendency heading toward the hour mark and that saw them test the Miami defense via a dangerous low cross into the box from Tayvon Gray that required a last-ditch intervention to deny City a look at goal. Despite that momentum, Miami would break the deadlock in the 75th minute through substitute Leonardo Campana after he was found free inside the box by Alba.

Cushing would turn to his bench in the 81st minute to make a triple change – introducing Mitja Ilenič, Andrés Perea, and Mounsef Bakrar for Gray, Parks, and Martínez.

City would be handed a great chance to equalize in the 87th minute after good work in the channel by Bakrar culminated in him winning a loose ball and squaring it inside to Moralez. The Argentine’s clever flick found its way to Rodríguez in space inside the area but he blazed his effort over.

Further changes for the hosts would arrive as injury time approached with Christian McFarlane and Julián Fernández replacing Kevin O’Toole and Hannes Wolf.

Undeterred by the full-time whistle approaching, City continued to push for an equalizer and they were finally rewarded deep into stoppage time thanks to James Sands’ first goal for the Club. The midfielder rose highest to meet Rodríguez’s inswinging corner and power a header past Drake Callender to tie the game and secure a point for City.