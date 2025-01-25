Imminent Kyogo Exit Leaves Celtic In A Flux

The 30-year-old Furuhashi—known primarily by his first name—had informed Celtic months ago of his desire to move to a “top five” league in Europe, according to manager Brendan Rodgers. It seems safe to say now that those weird concerns over the striker’s body language a few weeks ago weren’t so strange after all.

Assuming his departure is indeed a done deal, the Hoops are on the clock in finding a suitable (read: not long-term project) replacement, what with the Premiership and Scottish Cup still in play and the playoff round of the Champions’ League on the horizon as well.

The club have no excuse. Its financials are in great shape, bolstered by the nearly ˆ40 million from advancing this far in European competition. They have also brought in a reported £8.4 million from the sale of Kyogo, a number that may be offset by the fee paid to bring winger Jota back from Rennes.

In other words, there’s no reason Rodgers’ side need to go into the second half of the season with Irish striking duo Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny as the only options. Though, as options one and three, or two and three, they more than suffice, despite Idah’s recent barren run.

Ironically, reports indicate a loan move for another Irish striker—Evan Ferguson, currently at Brighton—may be a stop-gap measure. But will that be enough to satisfy a Celtic support sad to see a hero in Kyogo leave and worried (and always so) with so many important matches on the horizon? Only time will tell.