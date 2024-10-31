History Repeats for Celtic, Rangers and Others in Scotland

How else to explain news Tuesday that Rangers posted a £17.2 million loss in fiscal year 2023-24. This despite record “group revenue” of £88.3 million and record total income of £94.2 million last fiscal year.

“Undoubtedly, it has been a challenging period for the football club with significant change occurring both on and off the park throughout both [this] season and over the summer months,” ’Gers interim chairman John Gilligan told the press.

When we started the Full Scottish in 2015, the Ibrox club were toiling in Scotland’s lower leagues, following administration.

We’ve said much the same about Barcelona in the years since: You really have to be trying to lose money at a club of certain size and stature, particularly one that plays before sellout crowds more often than not.

If the board at Ibrox are, in fact, trying, it appears they are succeeding—and not in a good way. The news will hardly calm the nerves among the club’s support, which are tight these days to say the least. And not helped, we’d imagine, by Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at Aberdeen, one that puts them 9 points behind rivals Celtic (and the Dons) just 10 matches into the season.

Speaking of historic financial difficulties at one of Scotland’s biggest clubs, Jock Brown has made a dramatic return to the SPFL, this time as chairman at Hamilton Academical, currently sitting mid-table in the Championship.

Brown, of course, somewhat infamously served as Celtic’s “general manager” (an American sports title) in 1997-98, a period during which the club barely survived financial and leadership turmoil.

Although Brown worked closely with Fergus McCann to rescue the Parkhead club from said turmoil, he left under intense criticism, for purportedly causing then-manager Wim Jansen to leave (due to, reportedly, problems in their relationship).

An Accies statement released to the media, however, described the 78-year-old former television commentator as “a man of great reputation, integrity and professionalism, [who] is also a lifelong supporter of our club.”

They’re obviously hoping for as much positivity at the end of their relationship—whenever that comes—as it appears to have at the start.

But it’s not how you start it’s how you finish. And history has shown that.